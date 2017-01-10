CAN TV Community Empowerment Show, Jan. 12th
By West Garfield Park Community Stakeholders
Please tune into the weekly Fathers Who Care television show on CAN TV 21.
Date: January 12, 2017
Time: 7:00 until 7:30 pm
Hosted by:
Minister Walter Amir Jones, Jr., Director of Fathers Who Care and the West Side Community Stakeholders
Special Guest: Dr. Amara Enyia, Director of the Austin and West Garfield Park Chamber of Commerce
Where: Channel 21 or Streaming Live on www.cantv.org/hotline
Live call in number: 312-738-1060
Topics: How to Restore Faith and Hope Back into our People and Community in 2017?
What is the State of the West Side of Chicago?
What is Economic Development?
How to Bridge the Cultural and Intergenerational Gaps on the West Side of Chicago?
What is Crisis Intervention and a First Responder?
How Can Team Work Make the Dream Work?
For additional information, contact Fathers Who Care at 773-287-5821 or westsidecommunitystakeholders.com
