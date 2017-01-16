CAN TV Community Empowerment Show, Jan. 19th

By West Garfield Park Community Stakeholders

Please tune into the weekly Fathers Who Care television show on CAN TV 21.

Date: January 19, 2017

Time: 7:00 until 7:30 pm

Hosted by:

Minister Walter Amir Jones, Jr., Director of Fathers Who Care and the West Side Community Stakeholders

Special Guest: Shari McKinley, Community Engagement Supervisor for Access Community Health Network

Where: Channel 21 or Streaming Live on www.cantv.org/hotline

Live call in number: 312-738-1060

Topics: How to Restore Faith and Hope Back into our People and Community in 2017?

How to Promote a Safe and Drug-Free Community?

How to Create Social and Environmental Changes?

How to Access Quality Health Care?

What is Crisis Intervention and How Should We Address Trauma in Our Community?

What is Going to Happen to Obama Care / the Affordable Healthcare Act?

How Can Team Work Make the Dream Work?

For additional information, contact Fathers Who Care at 773-287-5821 or westsidecommunitystakeholders.com