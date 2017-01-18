Access and Fathers Who Care Present ACCESS Austin Open House & Community Resource Fair

By West Garfield Park Community Stakeholders

WHEN: Wednesday, January 25th 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

WHERE: ACCESS Austin Family Health Center

4909 W. Division St. Suite 508 Chicago, IL 60651 773.364.4600

Please note community resource fair will be on the sixth floor in the Windy City room.

Join ACCESS and Fathers Who Care for a special open house and community resource fair where attendees will:

• Tour health center and meet the staff

• Learn about valuable community resources

• Sign up for free government cell phones

• Enroll in ACA health insurance coverage

• Receive free mini-massages

• Watch a healthy cooking demo with free samples (while supply lasts)

• Free refreshments and giveaways

For more information: 773.364.4600.