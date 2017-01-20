Young People United for Social and Environmental Change!
The West Garfield Park Youth Council, under the leadership and supervision of Fathers Who Care, meets every week on the West Side of Chicago. The organization discusses the state of violence, mental health, entrepreneurship, youth leadership, and development in an effort to work together to bridge the intergenerational gaps in promoting a safe and drug-free community.
