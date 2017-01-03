CAN TV Community Empowerment Show, Jan. 5th

By West Garfield Park Community Stakeholders

Click here to view last week's show!

Please join us and support one of our very own, The West Garfield Park Youth Council, in their television show on CAN TV 21.

Date: January 05, 2017

Time: 7:00 until 7:30 pm

Hosted by:

Minister Walter Amir Jones, Jr., Director of Fathers Who Care and the West Side Community Stakeholders

Special Guest: Minister Cy Fields, Pastor of New Landmark Baptist Church and President of the Leader's Network

Where: Channel 21 or Streaming Live on www.cantv.org/hotline

Live call in number: 312-738-1060

Topics: How to Restore Faith and Hope Back into our People and Community in 2017?

How to Promote a Safe and Drug-Free Community?

How to Create Social and Environmental Changes with Young People?

How to Motivate More Young People to Refrain from Violence and Violent Behaviors?

What is Crisis Intervention and a First Responder?

What is the State of the West Side of Chicago?

How Team Work – Can Make the Dream Work?

For additional information, contact Fathers Who Care at 773-287-5821 or westsidecommunitystakeholders.com