Community Mini-Health & Wellness Fair, Feb. 8th

By Community Editor

Come and find out more information about health and wellness. There will be blood pressure screenings, flu shots, shingles testing available, as well as community resources for teens and older adults. There will be behavioral health information and resource surrounding substance abuse, Alzheimer's disease, tutoring, parenting, etc.

Location: Oak Park Public Library Date & Time: Weds. Feb 8 , 3-5 pm

For more info, please contact Susan McClelland at smcclelland@oppl.org or 708-452-3462.