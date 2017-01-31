CAN TV Community Empowerment Show, Feb. 2nd
By West Garfield Park Community Stakeholders
Please tune into the weekly Fathers Who Care television show on CAN TV 21.
Date: February 02, 2017
Time: 7:00 until 7:30 pm
Hosted by:
Minister Walter Amir Jones, Jr., Director of Fathers Who Care and the West Side Community Stakeholders
Special Guest: Senator Kimberly A. Lightford, Assistant Majority Leader and Chairman of the Joint Caucus
Where: Channel 21 or Streaming Live on www.cantv.org/hotline
Live call in number: 312-738-1060
Topics: How to Restore Faith and Hope Back into our People and Community in 2017
How to Promote a Safe and Drug-Free Community
How to Create Social and Environmental Changes
How to Develop Love Over Hate
What is Crisis Intervention and How Should We Address Trauma in Our Community
For additional information, contact Fathers Who Care at 773-287-5821 or westsidecommunitystakeholders.com
