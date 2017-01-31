Advertise with Austin Weekly News
Walgreens Onsite Flu Shot Clinic, Feb. 8th

By Community Editor

Missed getting your flu shot last year? According to the Centers for Disease Control, everyone 6 months of age and older should get a flu vaccine every season. Children under age 5 years, adults 65 years and older, pregnant women and nursing home residents are especially vulnerable to the flu virus. Take advantage of the Walgreen Community Offsite Immunization Clinic at the library. Licensed pharmacists & medical technicians will be on site administering shots on:

Onsite Influenza immunization is only available for those 14 years or older. Please bring along your medical insurance card if you have it. For those without medical insurance, a limited number of vouchers will be available while supplies last.

Location: Oak Park Public Library, second floor Veterans room.
Date & Time: Weds. Feb 83-5 pm
 
For more info, please contact Neelesh P. Nadkarn at neelesh.nadkarni@walgreens.com or 708-366-9960.

OAK PARK MEETING OF FRIENDS (Quakers)

Meeting For Worship Sundays at 10:00a.m. at Oak Park Art League 720 Chicago Ave., Oak Park Please call 708-445-8201 www.oakparkfriends.org

