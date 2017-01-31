Walgreens Onsite Flu Shot Clinic, Feb. 8th
Onsite Influenza immunization is only available for those 14 years or older. Please bring along your medical insurance card if you have it. For those without medical insurance, a limited number of vouchers will be available while supplies last.
