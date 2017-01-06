Advertise with Austin Weekly News
23°
MainContact UsAdvertise 
Home
MainArticlesOpinionStreetbeatOut and AboutMultimedia
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCoupons  
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Listening & Empowerment Forum, Jan. 9th

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

West Garfield Park Community Stakeholders

4540 W. Washington Blvd.

Chicago IL, 60624

By West Garfield Park Community Stakeholders

The West Garfield Park Community Stakeholders in collaboration with the 11th, 15th and 25th Districts Commanders - Chicago Police Departments 11th Commander Kevin Johnson, 15th Commander Dwayne Betts, and 25th Commander Anthony Escamilla present the Empowerment Forum.

The Listening and Empowerment Forum is about bridging the gaps between law enforcement and the community. This forum is being presented to engage, enlighten and empower people to work together in our combined efforts to save our children and community.

Date: January 09, 2017
Time: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Place: 4540 W. Washington Blvd. in Chicago

For additional information contact Fathers Who Care: (773) 287-5821. 

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Answer Book 2016

To view the full print edition of the Austin Weekly News 2016 Answer Book, please click here.

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Austin and Garfield Park.

            
AdvertiseClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

Need a Restart?

Christmas and the New Year are perfect opportunities for each of us to jump start our year and recalibrate our priorities and relationships. Are you ready for a restart? A new beginning? Your time is now! Join us Sundays @ 11:30am New Life...

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

I thank Michael Romain and the Austin Weekly News for...

By Valerie F. Leonard

Posted: January 4th, 2017 1:00 PM

On: Letters

Caring for 2 elderly aunts and then having to mange...

By Gloria Skaggs

Posted: January 3rd, 2017 5:12 PM

On: Under Pressure: Bell's palsy...

On behalf of The North Avenue District,...

By Judith Alexander

Posted: December 28th, 2016 2:01 PM

On: Austin area to get special funding

It is Austin's time to shine! All things are...

By Qui Bella

Posted: December 27th, 2016 3:28 PM

On: Austin area to get special funding

Congrats on your accomplishment! This just helps to...

By Terry Redmond

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 1:57 PM

On: Austin area to get special funding

I hope there'll be improvement in other parts of...

By Tobi-Velicia Johnson

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 12:59 PM

On: Austin area to get special funding

With all of these tax breaks, The community deserves a...

By Larry Dowling

Posted: December 21st, 2016 11:17 PM

On: Letters

Congratulations to WHA and the Austin Chamber of...

By Valerie F. Leonard

Posted: December 21st, 2016 6:04 PM

On: Austin area to get special funding

Once you choose hope everything will be possible Are...

By Jackson Martin

Posted: December 19th, 2016 8:45 AM

On: The problem with praise dancing

That look like Mookie from the barbershop!

By John Matthews

Posted: December 16th, 2016 2:56 PM

On: FBI issues $25K reward for...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close