Listening & Empowerment Forum, Jan. 9th
By West Garfield Park Community Stakeholders
The West Garfield Park Community Stakeholders in collaboration with the 11th, 15th and 25th Districts Commanders - Chicago Police Departments 11th Commander Kevin Johnson, 15th Commander Dwayne Betts, and 25th Commander Anthony Escamilla present the Empowerment Forum.
The Listening and Empowerment Forum is about bridging the gaps between law enforcement and the community. This forum is being presented to engage, enlighten and empower people to work together in our combined efforts to save our children and community.
Date: January 09, 2017
Time: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Place: 4540 W. Washington Blvd. in Chicago
For additional information contact Fathers Who Care: (773) 287-5821.
