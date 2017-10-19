Kidz Express is in Need of Volunteers
Kidz Express is seeking six volunteers to set up a gym October 21st 9:30am-12:30pm. Your help will make Kidz Express children dance with joy. We have all the material, but need the people power to set up the equipment. The studio, will become part dance studio, part weight room. We have a teacher that is ready to volunteer her Saturdays for dance classes...but we need you first. Please sign up here:
https://doodle.com/poll/gdgfhyaxa9hqqenw
Kidz Express is located at 5226 West Harrison, Chicago, Illinois. Find out more about Kidz Express on their website http://www.kidzexpress.org/.
