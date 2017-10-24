Advertise with Austin Weekly News
Big Week - October 25 - November 1

Attend a hiring event

By Michael Romain

Editor

The Westside Health Authority, in collaboration with Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin, Congressman Danny K. Davis and Ald. Chris Taliaferro, among other entities, will host a hiring event on Saturday, Oct. 28, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Michele Clark Magnet High School, 5101 W. Harrison St. in Chicago. 

Employers will include CTA, FedEx, Southwest Airlines and First Student, among others. For more info, call (773) 722-3885. 

Contact:
Email: michael@austinweeklynews.com Twitter: AustinWeeklyChi

