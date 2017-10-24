Big Week - October 25 - November 1

By Michael Romain

Editor

The Westside Health Authority, in collaboration with Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin, Congressman Danny K. Davis and Ald. Chris Taliaferro, among other entities, will host a hiring event on Saturday, Oct. 28, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Michele Clark Magnet High School, 5101 W. Harrison St. in Chicago.

Employers will include CTA, FedEx, Southwest Airlines and First Student, among others. For more info, call (773) 722-3885.

Contact:

Email: michael@austinweeklynews.com Twitter: AustinWeeklyChi