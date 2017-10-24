Big Week - October 25-November 1

By Michael Romain

Editor

Young people in 8th through 12th grades are welcome to attend the BUILD Chicago's Building Futures Monster University College 101 Conference on Saturday, Oct. 28, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Michelle Clark Magnet High School, 5101 W. Harrison St. in Chicago.

Youth will attend a pep rally to kick off the conference and participate in informative, interactive workshops addressing important topics pertaining to post-secondary education.

For more info, contact Ebonee Shaw at eboneeshaw@buildchicago.org, or (773) 227-2880.

