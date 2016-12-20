CAN TV Community Empowerment Show, Dec. 22nd
By West Garfield Park Community Stakeholders
Please join us and support one of our very own, The West Garfield Park Youth Council, in their television show on CAN TV 21.
Date: December 22, 2016
Time: 7:00 until 7:30 pm
Hosted by:
West Side and Garfield Park Youth Council President, Ms. Vernisha Jones
Special Guest: Niecy Williams, Chicago Westside NAACP Youth Council
Where: Channel 21 or Streaming Live on www.cantv.org/hotline
Live call in number: 312-738-1060
Topics: How to Promote a Safe and Drug-Free Community
How to Create Social and Environmental Changes with Young People?
How to Motivate More Young People to Refrain from Violence and Violent Behaviors?
What are Young People Thinking?
How to Bridge the Inter-generational Gaps in Communicating with Young People?
How Team Work – Can Make the Dream Work
For additional information, contact Fathers Who Care at 773-287-5821 or westsidecommunitystakeholders.com
