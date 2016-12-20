CAN TV Community Empowerment Show, Dec. 22nd

By West Garfield Park Community Stakeholders

Please join us and support one of our very own, The West Garfield Park Youth Council, in their television show on CAN TV 21.

Date: December 22, 2016

Time: 7:00 until 7:30 pm

Hosted by:

West Side and Garfield Park Youth Council President, Ms. Vernisha Jones

Special Guest: Niecy Williams, Chicago Westside NAACP Youth Council

Where: Channel 21 or Streaming Live on www.cantv.org/hotline

Live call in number: 312-738-1060

Topics: How to Promote a Safe and Drug-Free Community

How to Create Social and Environmental Changes with Young People?

How to Motivate More Young People to Refrain from Violence and Violent Behaviors?

What are Young People Thinking?

How to Bridge the Inter-generational Gaps in Communicating with Young People?

How Team Work – Can Make the Dream Work

For additional information, contact Fathers Who Care at 773-287-5821 or westsidecommunitystakeholders.com