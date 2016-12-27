Advertise with Austin Weekly News
Home
News
Dining
Shopping
Directory
Real Estate
Classified
Community

CAN TV Community Empowerment Show, Dec. 29th

West Garfield Park Community Stakeholders

4540 W. Washington Blvd.

Chicago IL, 60624

By West Garfield Park Community Stakeholders

Please join us and support one of our very own, The West Garfield Park Youth Council, in their television show on CAN TV 21.

Date:  December 29, 2016

Time:  7:00 until 7:30 pm

Hosted by:

West Side and Garfield Park Youth Council President, Ms. Vernisha Jones

Special Guest: Mr. Angel Roman, Program Director of the Avondale Coalition

Where:  Channel 21 or Streaming Live on www.cantv.org/hotline

Live call in number: 312-738-1060

Topics: How to Promote a Safe and Drug-Free Community?

How to Create Social and Environmental Changes with Young People?

How to Motivate More Young People to refrain from Violence and Violent Behaviors?

What are Young People Thinking?

How to Bridge the Inter-generational Gaps in Communicating with Young People?

How Team Work – Can Make the Dream Work?

For additional information, contact Fathers Who Care at 773-287-5821 or westsidecommunitystakeholders.com 

