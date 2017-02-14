CAN TV Community Empowerment Show, Feb. 16th

By West Garfield Park Community Stakeholders

Please tune into the weekly West Garfield Park Community Stakeholders television show on CAN TV 21.

Date: February 16, 2017

Time: 7:00 until 7:30 pm

Hosted by:

Minister Walter Amir Jones, Jr.

Fathers Who Care and the West Garfield Park Community Stakeholders

Special Guest: Alderman Emma Mitts

37th Ward Alderman and Committeewoman and the Chairman of the Black West Side Elected Officials

Where: Channel 21 or Streaming Live on www.cantv.org/hotline

Live call in number: 312-738-1060

Topics: How to Promote a Safe and Drug-Free Community

How to Save our Children and our Community

How to Create Social and Environmental Changes

What is the State of Mental Health on the West Side?

How to Engage, Enlighten and Empower our Children on the West Side of Chicago

What is Crisis Intervention and How Should We Address Trauma in Our Community?

For additional information, contact Fathers Who Care at 773-287-5821 or westsidecommunitystakeholders.com