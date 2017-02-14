CAN TV Community Empowerment Show, Feb. 16th
By West Garfield Park Community Stakeholders
Please tune into the weekly West Garfield Park Community Stakeholders television show on CAN TV 21.
Date: February 16, 2017
Time: 7:00 until 7:30 pm
Hosted by:
Minister Walter Amir Jones, Jr.
Fathers Who Care and the West Garfield Park Community Stakeholders
Special Guest: Alderman Emma Mitts
37th Ward Alderman and Committeewoman and the Chairman of the Black West Side Elected Officials
Where: Channel 21 or Streaming Live on www.cantv.org/hotline
Live call in number: 312-738-1060
Topics: How to Promote a Safe and Drug-Free Community
How to Save our Children and our Community
How to Create Social and Environmental Changes
What is the State of Mental Health on the West Side?
How to Engage, Enlighten and Empower our Children on the West Side of Chicago
What is Crisis Intervention and How Should We Address Trauma in Our Community?
For additional information, contact Fathers Who Care at 773-287-5821 or westsidecommunitystakeholders.com
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2016
|
To view the full print edition of the Austin Weekly News 2016 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Austin and Garfield Park.
|Advertise
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
I am curious what the local media thinks about your...
By Wendell Hutson
Posted: February 10th, 2017 10:35 AM
It is true the west side is not being portrayed as it...
By Alfreda Calbert
Posted: February 9th, 2017 7:09 PM
Thank you so much for coming to the event, Igor. We...
By Erica Hodges Hilgart
Posted: February 9th, 2017 9:12 AM
I am a praise dancer I love to worship God though a...
By Lori Uting
Posted: February 4th, 2017 9:45 PM
I have female friends in COD, there main concern is...
By Ruby Hutson
Posted: January 26th, 2017 3:34 PM
Retraining should not be to hard, just treat all...
By Ruby Hutson
Posted: January 26th, 2017 1:55 AM
Love the show! BTW, it's Colombia not Columbia.
By Marcela Trezza
Posted: January 16th, 2017 1:41 AM
Some slight inaccuracies in the article: The number...
By Mark Hunter
Posted: January 9th, 2017 6:29 PM
I thank Michael Romain and the Austin Weekly News for...
By Valerie F. Leonard
Posted: January 4th, 2017 1:00 PM
On: Letters
Caring for 2 elderly aunts and then having to mange...
By Gloria Skaggs
Posted: January 3rd, 2017 5:12 PM