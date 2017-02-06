CAN TV Community Empowerment Show, Feb. 9th

By West Garfield Park Community Stakeholders

Please tune into the weekly West Garfield Park Youth Council television show on CAN TV 21.

Date: February 09, 2017

Time: 7:00 until 7:30 pm

Hosted by:

Ms. Vernisha Jones, West Garfield Park Youth Council President

Special Guest: Mr. James Burns of the Kennedy Club in collaboration with the Chicago Department of Public Health

Where: Channel 21 or Streaming Live on www.cantv.org/hotline

Live call in number: 312-738-1060

Topics: How to Restore Faith and Hope Back into our People and Community in 2017

How to Promote a Safe and Drug-Free Community

How to Create Social and Environmental Changes

What is Mental Health?

How to Educate our Children on Good Health Practices

Empowering the Youth to Refrain from Acts of Violence

What is Crisis Intervention and How Should We Address Trauma in Our Community?

For additional information, contact Fathers Who Care at 773-287-5821 or westsidecommunitystakeholders.com