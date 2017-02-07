Advertise with Austin Weekly News
  • Home /
  • Community /
  • Blogs /
  • The West Garfield Park Youth Council talks with Sen. Lightford on CAN TV

The West Garfield Park Youth Council talks with Sen. Lightford on CAN TV

West Garfield Park Community Stakeholders

4540 W. Washington Blvd.

Chicago IL, 60624

By Dawn Ferencak

Sales Representative

On Feb. 2nd, the West Garfield Park Youth Council partnered with Senator Kimberly A. Lightford on CAN TV to promote a safe and drug-free community. The group discussed ways to engage, enlighten and empower other young people on the West Side of Chicago. Senator Lightford imparted knowledge to the youth, encouraging them to become agents for social and environmental change through community organizing and empowerment.

For additional information, or to volunteer and share your wisdom with the youth, please contact Fathers Who Care at 773-287-5821 or email westsidecommunitystakeholders@gmail.com.

Teamwork can make the dream work!

Contact:
Email: dawn@austinweeklynews.com Twitter: @Dawn_Ferencak

