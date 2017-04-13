CAN TV Community Empowerment Show, Apr. 13th

By West Garfield Park Community Stakeholders

Please tune into the weekly West Garfield Park Youth Council television show on CAN TV 21.

Date: April 13, 2017

Time: 7:00 until 7:30 pm

Hosted by: Vernisha Jones

West Garfield Park Youth Council President

Special Guest: Rev. Walter Jones, Jr.

Director of Fathers Who Care and the West Garfield Park Community Stakeholders

Where: Channel 21 or Streaming Live on www.cantv.org/hotline

Live call in number: 312-738-1060

Topic: Community Organizing and Empowering Our Future Leaders

Mission: To engage, enlighten and empower our future leaders, while saving our children and our communities.

Our Theme: Nothing about us, without us.

For additional information, contact Fathers Who Care at 773-287-5821 or westsidecommunitystakeholders.com