Sankofa Safe Child Initiative Sings the Blues Saturday April 15th

By Community Editor

Sankofa Safe Child Initiative Sings the Blues featuring Larry Taylor and the Soul Blues Healers, Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 5924 W. Chicago Avenue, Chicago, 7:00–10:00 pm. A $30.00 donation requested for admittance. Join us as we dance, eat, and drink our blues away and raise funds to support up to five families with residential housing by rehabbing and renovating two additional resident properties for grandparents left behind to raise grandchildren. For more information and tickets, contact Rosie at 773-542-9900, or Email: wsafechild@sbcglobal.net Sankofa Safe Child Initiative, 4041 W. Roosevelt Rd., Chicago, IL 60624. "Working to Keep Families Intact."