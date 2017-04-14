Sankofa Safe Child Initiative Sings the Blues Saturday April 15th
Sankofa Safe Child Initiative Sings the Blues featuring Larry Taylor and the Soul Blues Healers, Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 5924 W. Chicago Avenue, Chicago, 7:00–10:00 pm. A $30.00 donation requested for admittance. Join us as we dance, eat, and drink our blues away and raise funds to support up to five families with residential housing by rehabbing and renovating two additional resident properties for grandparents left behind to raise grandchildren. For more information and tickets, contact Rosie at 773-542-9900, or Email: wsafechild@sbcglobal.net Sankofa Safe Child Initiative, 4041 W. Roosevelt Rd., Chicago, IL 60624. "Working to Keep Families Intact."
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2016
|
To view the full print edition of the Austin Weekly News 2016 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Austin and Garfield Park.
|Advertise
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
I appreciate this article. It's family history...
By Lorna Jean
Posted: April 17th, 2017 1:15 PM
I am just getting to reading this 2/1/17...
By BarbaraCole Maywood Mentoring
Posted: April 15th, 2017 3:26 PM
This is too many shootings on this corner every week...
By Catherine Jones
Posted: April 13th, 2017 9:56 AM
It's really getting horrible people in the main...
By Brenda Mcclendon
Posted: April 7th, 2017 9:43 PM
I'm a former Proud Marshall HS Cheerleader and...
By Viola Baecher
Posted: April 1st, 2017 7:16 PM
I have read your article on praise dancing. I...
By Tiffany Gaoa
Posted: March 31st, 2017 2:07 PM
When I see a shirt with the statement "Black on...
By Russell Theel
Posted: March 29th, 2017 8:17 AM
I am a praise dancer and have been for the past 20...
By Lisa Gaines
Posted: March 2nd, 2017 10:04 PM
I am Caucasian. I live in a predominantly African...
By Marlene Dublinsky
Posted: February 28th, 2017 12:52 AM
I am from New york, United State, am here to testify...
By Jone Matakibete Tuisoso
Posted: February 25th, 2017 9:50 PM