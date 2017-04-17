West Side Bridge Meets on Apr. 20th!

By West Side Bridge

The West Side Bridge Networking Group will have our monthly meeting on Thursday, April 20th from 8:15am until 9:45am at L!VE Café, 163 S. Oak Park Ave. in Oak Park.

The purpose of West Side Bridge is to bring people together to bridge the gap between the West Side of Chicago and West Suburbs through networking. The meeting is open to all local professionals, but RSVP is required! Contact Kristen at (708) 613-3306 or kristen@oakpark.com. Bring your business cards!