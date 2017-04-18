West Side Men meets April 21st
West Side Men is a group of area businessmen and community residents who come together to make connections and share resources on the third Friday of every month at MacArthur's Restaurant, 5412 W Madison Street in Chicago. The group is FREE to join and benefits include advertising rates exclusive to members, inclusion of an informational flyer about an event or services in our weekly WSBN Update email that goes to thousands of locals, and more! Contact Kristen Benford, Media Coordinator, for more information or to join: 708-613-3306 or kristen@oakpark.com.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2016
|
To view the full print edition of the Austin Weekly News 2016 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Austin and Garfield Park.
|Advertise
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
I appreciate this article. It's family history...
By Lorna Jean
Posted: April 17th, 2017 1:15 PM
I am just getting to reading this 2/1/17...
By BarbaraCole Maywood Mentoring
Posted: April 15th, 2017 3:26 PM
This is too many shootings on this corner every week...
By Catherine Jones
Posted: April 13th, 2017 9:56 AM
It's really getting horrible people in the main...
By Brenda Mcclendon
Posted: April 7th, 2017 9:43 PM
I'm a former Proud Marshall HS Cheerleader and...
By Viola Baecher
Posted: April 1st, 2017 7:16 PM
I have read your article on praise dancing. I...
By Tiffany Gaoa
Posted: March 31st, 2017 2:07 PM
When I see a shirt with the statement "Black on...
By Russell Theel
Posted: March 29th, 2017 8:17 AM
I am a praise dancer and have been for the past 20...
By Lisa Gaines
Posted: March 2nd, 2017 10:04 PM
I am Caucasian. I live in a predominantly African...
By Marlene Dublinsky
Posted: February 28th, 2017 12:52 AM
I am from New york, United State, am here to testify...
By Jone Matakibete Tuisoso
Posted: February 25th, 2017 9:50 PM