CAN TV Community Empowerment Show, Apr. 20th
By West Garfield Park Community Stakeholders
Please tune into the weekly West Garfield Park Youth Council television show on CAN TV 21.
Date: April 20, 2017
Time: 7:00 until 7:30 pm
Hosted by: Vernisha Jones, West Garfield Park Youth Council President
David Elam, West Garfield Park Youth Council President Emeritus
Special Guest: Darcel Washington
Youth Mentor, College & Job Readiness Consultant
Where: Channel 21 or Streaming Live on www.cantv.org/hotline
Live call in number: 312-738-1060
Topic: Empowering Young Women to Success
Mission: To engage, enlighten and empower our future leaders, while saving our children and our communities.
Our Theme: Nothing about us, without us.
For additional information, contact Fathers Who Care at 773-287-5821 or westsidecommunitystakeholders.com
