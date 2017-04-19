Advertise with Austin Weekly News
47°
MainContact UsAdvertise 
Home
MainArticlesOpinionStreetbeatOut and AboutMultimedia
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCoupons  
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community
  • Home /
  • Community /
  • Blogs /
  • Sunshine Enterprises and Crain's Small Business Week present Launch 2017 Business Summit

Sunshine Enterprises and Crain's Small Business Week present Launch 2017 Business Summit

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Community Editor

Join us for the Launch Business Summit at Off Site Chicago, 560 W Washington Street, Chicago, IL 60604, May 6th from 10am to 4pm for a day filled with presentations by expert facilitators and industry experts on business topics designed to help entrepreneurs grow their business. 

The day will feature the following workshops and lunch!

Featured Workshops:

The Art of Negotiation- Shelby Parchman,  Managing Director of Sunshine Enterprises. 
 

Capability Statements- Presented by Chicago's Women in Business Development Center.

Introduction to Emotional Intelligence- Elaine Robbins Harris is the founder of Innovative Solutions Consulting. 

Pitch Like a Boss: Crafting Your Elevator Pitch- Jamila Trimuel, Executive Director of Ladies of Virtue, an award-winning 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, will share tips on how to dynamically present your pitch before potential partners and investors.

The Taraji Effect: The Power of Connecting, Collaborating and Celebrating Others (Brandi Nicole LLC) Brandi is a public speaker who focuses on personal and professional development.

Facebook Customer Acquisition- Iris Patterson, Iris Botanicals. Learn from one of our top Sunshine Enterprises clients! Iris has successfully leveraged social media to make it work for the expansion of her business!

For more details and to register go to www.resolvetobegreat.com.

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Answer Book 2016

To view the full print edition of the Austin Weekly News 2016 Answer Book, please click here.

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Austin and Garfield Park.

            
AdvertiseClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

River Forest MOVING SALE

560 PARK AVE SAT 4/22 9AM TO 4PM Furniture, snowblower, too much to list!

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

I appreciate this article. It's family history...

By Lorna Jean

Posted: April 17th, 2017 1:15 PM

On: Cobra Records and Otis Rush

I am just getting to reading this 2/1/17...

By BarbaraCole Maywood Mentoring

Posted: April 15th, 2017 3:26 PM

On: "You can't police...

This is too many shootings on this corner every week...

By Catherine Jones

Posted: April 13th, 2017 9:56 AM

On: The anatomy of a midday shooting in...

It's really getting horrible people in the main...

By Brenda Mcclendon

Posted: April 7th, 2017 9:43 PM

On: Hearing held on West Side's...

I'm a former Proud Marshall HS Cheerleader and...

By Viola Baecher

Posted: April 1st, 2017 7:16 PM

On: Marshall H.S. 50 years later -...

I have read your article on praise dancing. I...

By Tiffany Gaoa

Posted: March 31st, 2017 2:07 PM

On: The problem with praise dancing

When I see a shirt with the statement "Black on...

By Russell Theel

Posted: March 29th, 2017 8:17 AM

On: The other side: A positive...

I am a praise dancer and have been for the past 20...

By Lisa Gaines

Posted: March 2nd, 2017 10:04 PM

On: The problem with praise dancing

I am Caucasian. I live in a predominantly African...

By Marlene Dublinsky

Posted: February 28th, 2017 12:52 AM

On: Black community is afflicted by the...

I am from New york, United State, am here to testify...

By Jone Matakibete Tuisoso

Posted: February 25th, 2017 9:50 PM

On: The problem with praise dancing

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close