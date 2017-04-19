Sunshine Enterprises and Crain's Small Business Week present Launch 2017 Business Summit

By Community Editor

Join us for the Launch Business Summit at Off Site Chicago, 560 W Washington Street, Chicago, IL 60604, May 6th from 10am to 4pm for a day filled with presentations by expert facilitators and industry experts on business topics designed to help entrepreneurs grow their business.

The day will feature the following workshops and lunch!

Featured Workshops:

The Art of Negotiation- Shelby Parchman, Managing Director of Sunshine Enterprises.

Capability Statements- Presented by Chicago's Women in Business Development Center.

Introduction to Emotional Intelligence- Elaine Robbins Harris is the founder of Innovative Solutions Consulting.

Pitch Like a Boss: Crafting Your Elevator Pitch- Jamila Trimuel, Executive Director of Ladies of Virtue, an award-winning 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, will share tips on how to dynamically present your pitch before potential partners and investors.

The Taraji Effect: The Power of Connecting, Collaborating and Celebrating Others (Brandi Nicole LLC) Brandi is a public speaker who focuses on personal and professional development.

Facebook Customer Acquisition- Iris Patterson, Iris Botanicals. Learn from one of our top Sunshine Enterprises clients! Iris has successfully leveraged social media to make it work for the expansion of her business!

For more details and to register go to www.resolvetobegreat.com.