Advertise with Austin Weekly News
85°
MainContact UsAdvertise 
Home
MainArticlesOpinionStreetbeatOut and AboutMultimedia
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCoupons  
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Double Your LINK Dollars at the Oak Park Farmers' Market

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Community Editor

Use your LINK card to make eligible purchases at the market and receive a $1 coupon for each dollar spent that day, up to a maximum of $25 in coupons per cardholder per day.  Coupons can be used at participating vendors anytime during the market season.

How It Works

  • Select the items you would like to purchase and tell the vendor you will be using your LINK card (Credit cards have same requirements).
  • The vendor will hold onto your items and will give you a slip showing how much you owe.
  • Bring that slip to the yellow Farmers' Market Info Tent, where staff will charge your LINK card for the amount indicated. (Note:  Feel free to bring multiple slips from various vendors and get them all taken care of at the same time.)
  • Once your LINK card is charged, you will receive your coupons.  Use these coupons* to make additional purchases on the same day, or save them for use any Saturday that season.
  • Take your receipt back to vendor(s) and to pick up the goods you purchased.

*Vendors cannot provide change for purchases made with coupons.  You are responsible for selecting items in the amount equal to your coupons.

The Oak Park Farmers' Market runs 7am to 1pm Saturdays through October and is located at 460 Lake Street in the Pilgrim Church parking lot, one block west of Ridgeland.  For more information call 708-358-5780, farmersmarket@oak-park.us, www.oak-park.us/farmersmarket, www.shawnash.org.

 

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Answer Book 2016

To view the full print edition of the Austin Weekly News 2016 Answer Book, please click here.

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Austin and Garfield Park.

            
AdvertiseClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

AFFORDYS PAINTING & REPAIRS

We Do It All 30 yrs. experience 708-557-9258 708-435-9228

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

HONEY, YOU'VE GOT A BIG STORM COMIN'. You...

By Ellis Paurpuro

Posted: June 13th, 2017 8:02 PM

On: Sarantos Studios

How do you apply for these grants

By Blair Daymlir

Posted: June 10th, 2017 4:45 PM

On: After cold start, Chicago Ave....

Chicago Is Getting Ready To Be The Best City To Live...

By Melba Brown

Posted: June 1st, 2017 12:40 PM

On: Will the Obamas return to Chicago...

...

By Brianna Robinson

Posted: May 26th, 2017 12:57 AM

On: The problem with praise dancing

I believe dance is a gift from God. I am a freestyle...

By Dwona Louis - Collins

Posted: May 23rd, 2017 7:45 AM

On: The problem with praise dancing

Okay but you have choir rehearsal and our praise...

By Brianna Robinson

Posted: May 16th, 2017 7:43 AM

On: The problem with praise dancing

FIRST OF ALL HYPROCRACY HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH...

By Evangelist Renee Wright

Posted: May 8th, 2017 10:37 PM

On: The problem with praise dancing

I think this is a great gesture. It doesn't go...

By Valerie F. Leonard

Posted: May 8th, 2017 3:54 PM

On: City passes Mitts' jobs-related...

Nat Turner is a true African American hero, so what if...

By James Jones

Posted: April 28th, 2017 1:33 PM

On: Nat Turner - a national hero?

I appreciate this article. It's family history...

By Lorna Jean

Posted: April 17th, 2017 1:15 PM

On: Cobra Records and Otis Rush

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close