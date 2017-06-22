Advertise with Austin Weekly News
  • Home /
  • Community /
  • Blogs /
  • The Community Coalition for Summer Youth Work Experience presents 3rd Annual Community Benefit Concert, "Tribute to Legends"

The Community Coalition for Summer Youth Work Experience presents 3rd Annual Community Benefit Concert, "Tribute to Legends"

By Community Editor

Save the date!  The Community Coalition for Summer Youth Work Experience (CCSYWE), A Loretto Youth Halthcare Council Initiative, presents the 3rd annual community benefit concert, "Tribute to Legends."  It is to take place at the Wire, 6815 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn, IL 60402, Thursday, June 29, 2017.  Doors open at 6:00pm, show starts at 7:00pm.  This culminating event will benefit 45 at risk youth by allowing them to be in a safe work setting for six weeks this summer. Show your support at Gofundme.com/LorettoYouthHelp or with a tax deductible donation! Tickets are $35.00 in advance or $45.00 at the door.  For ticket and sponsor information contact 773-854-5063.

A portion of your contribution is tax deductible, to the extent provided by law, and will be used to support up to 45 youth throughout the six-week program. Participating organizations include Hope Community Church, Austin Chamber of Commerce, Sankofa Safe Child Initiative, College Mentoring experience (CME), Westside Health Authority, Austin Peoples Action Center, Second Chance Community Org.  and Fathers Who Care.

