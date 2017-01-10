Advertise with Austin Weekly News
25°
MainContact UsAdvertise 
Home
MainArticlesOpinionStreetbeatOut and AboutMultimedia
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCoupons  
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Big Week

Free job assistance | 'Endangered Population' report | Apply with CPD

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Community Editor

Get free job assistance

Greater St. John Bible Church, 1256 N. Waller Ave., will host free job assistance workshops every Wednesday, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., starting Jan. 11. Get job referrals, career coaching, and interviewing and resume assistance.

For more info, contact Michael Scott at (708)223-2652 or at michael.scott@eesforjobs.com.

Learn about the 'Endangered population' report

Cook County Commissioner Richard R. Boykin and Rev. Janette Wilson, of Operation Push, will be hosting an "Endangered Population Listening Tour Report Out" on Jan. 14 at Rainbow PUSH, 930 E. 50th St., at 8 a.m.

Attendees will see the conclusive report gathered from Boykin's nine town hall events. Please RSVP, since breakfast will be served. For more info, contact Anthony Beckham at (312) 603-4566 or at anthony.beckham@cookcountyil.gov.

Apply with the Chicago Police Department

The Chicago Police Department is accepting applications for police officer positions until Jan. 31. Starting salaries begin at $48,078 and are increased to $72,510 after 18 months on the job.

Competitive benefits, such as full health coverage, tuition reimbursement and retirement plans, are included. For more info or to apply, visit http://home.chicagopolice.org/inside-the-cpd/bethechange/

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Answer Book 2016

To view the full print edition of the Austin Weekly News 2016 Answer Book, please click here.

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Austin and Garfield Park.

            
AdvertiseClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

BLUE ZUCA

blue zuca with snow flakes,great condition,paid $178.00 in 2012, asking $50.00 Staking Jacket with paints. $50.00. please call 708-763-0710 or email timrule19@yahoo.com

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Some slight inaccuracies in the article: The number...

By Mark Hunter

Posted: January 9th, 2017 6:29 PM

On: Nat Turner - a national hero?

I thank Michael Romain and the Austin Weekly News for...

By Valerie F. Leonard

Posted: January 4th, 2017 1:00 PM

On: Letters

Caring for 2 elderly aunts and then having to mange...

By Gloria Skaggs

Posted: January 3rd, 2017 5:12 PM

On: Under Pressure: Bell's palsy...

On behalf of The North Avenue District,...

By Judith Alexander

Posted: December 28th, 2016 2:01 PM

On: Austin area to get special funding

It is Austin's time to shine! All things are...

By Qui Bella

Posted: December 27th, 2016 3:28 PM

On: Austin area to get special funding

Congrats on your accomplishment! This just helps to...

By Terry Redmond

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 1:57 PM

On: Austin area to get special funding

I hope there'll be improvement in other parts of...

By Tobi-Velicia Johnson

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 12:59 PM

On: Austin area to get special funding

With all of these tax breaks, The community deserves a...

By Larry Dowling

Posted: December 21st, 2016 11:17 PM

On: Letters

Congratulations to WHA and the Austin Chamber of...

By Valerie F. Leonard

Posted: December 21st, 2016 6:04 PM

On: Austin area to get special funding

Once you choose hope everything will be possible Are...

By Jackson Martin

Posted: December 19th, 2016 8:45 AM

On: The problem with praise dancing

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close