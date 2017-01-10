By Community Editor

Get free job assistance

Greater St. John Bible Church, 1256 N. Waller Ave., will host free job assistance workshops every Wednesday, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., starting Jan. 11. Get job referrals, career coaching, and interviewing and resume assistance.

For more info, contact Michael Scott at (708)223-2652 or at michael.scott@eesforjobs.com.

Cook County Commissioner Richard R. Boykin and Rev. Janette Wilson, of Operation Push, will be hosting an "Endangered Population Listening Tour Report Out" on Jan. 14 at Rainbow PUSH, 930 E. 50th St., at 8 a.m.

Attendees will see the conclusive report gathered from Boykin's nine town hall events. Please RSVP, since breakfast will be served. For more info, contact Anthony Beckham at (312) 603-4566 or at anthony.beckham@cookcountyil.gov.

Apply with the Chicago Police Department

The Chicago Police Department is accepting applications for police officer positions until Jan. 31. Starting salaries begin at $48,078 and are increased to $72,510 after 18 months on the job.

Competitive benefits, such as full health coverage, tuition reimbursement and retirement plans, are included. For more info or to apply, visit http://home.chicagopolice.org/inside-the-cpd/bethechange/.