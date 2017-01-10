Oak Park-based Community of Congregations seeks name change
With an eye toward West Side, the group wants to drop the OP-RF
The Oak Park–River Forest Community of Congregations plans on changing its name to The Community of Congregations. The move comes in the wake of the board's decision to expand its influence into Chicago, particularly the nearby Austin community.
"Our board recommends changing our bylaws to reflect our expanding demographic and recruit board members and officers who live and attend congregations beyond the borders of Oak Park and River Forest," the organization's president, Rev. Alan Taylor, of Unity Temple Unitarian Universalist Congregation, said in a recent statement.
According to a joint message from the organization's board, the change in name and bylaws builds on several years relationship-building between congregations in Oak Park and River Forest, and those in Chicago.
"In a recent visioning session attended by over 30 faith leaders and members, clear support was identified for continued engagement with faith communities beyond our historic geographic borders," the joint statement read. "We have long enjoyed membership support both financially and through volunteer involvement from congregations in Chicago and other cities, towns and villages in the western corridor of this area."
The board will consider the proposed changes at its annual meeting on Jan. 26, which will take place at Greater St. John Bible Church in Austin.
In recent years, numerous members of the Community of Congregations have ramped up their presence in Chicago, with Taylor and Rabbi Max Weiss, of Oak Park Temple, taking up active roles in the Leaders Network a West Side faith-based organization helmed by several West Side pastors, including Rev. Ira Acree, the pastor of Greater St. John.
Contact:
Email: michael@austinweeklynews.com Twitter: AustinWeeklyChi
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2016
|
To view the full print edition of the Austin Weekly News 2016 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Austin and Garfield Park.
|Advertise
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Some slight inaccuracies in the article: The number...
By Mark Hunter
Posted: January 9th, 2017 6:29 PM
I thank Michael Romain and the Austin Weekly News for...
By Valerie F. Leonard
Posted: January 4th, 2017 1:00 PM
On: Letters
Caring for 2 elderly aunts and then having to mange...
By Gloria Skaggs
Posted: January 3rd, 2017 5:12 PM
On behalf of The North Avenue District,...
By Judith Alexander
Posted: December 28th, 2016 2:01 PM
It is Austin's time to shine! All things are...
By Qui Bella
Posted: December 27th, 2016 3:28 PM
Congrats on your accomplishment! This just helps to...
By Terry Redmond
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 1:57 PM
I hope there'll be improvement in other parts of...
By Tobi-Velicia Johnson
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 12:59 PM
With all of these tax breaks, The community deserves a...
By Larry Dowling
Posted: December 21st, 2016 11:17 PM
On: Letters
Congratulations to WHA and the Austin Chamber of...
By Valerie F. Leonard
Posted: December 21st, 2016 6:04 PM
Once you choose hope everything will be possible Are...
By Jackson Martin
Posted: December 19th, 2016 8:45 AM