Street beat
Chuy Garcia, 60, late bloomer
During an International Rotary Club meeting held last week in suburban Maywood, Cook County Commissioner and proud West Sider Jesus "Chuy" Garcia (7th) — who came in second in a head-to-head runoff race, the city's first, against Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel in 2015 — spoke about his political education, gained earlier in life and later on in the classroom.
My purpose in life since I was in high school has been to be a catalyst for change — to bring people together; to work to overcome racism and prejudice and ignorance; to provide opportunity and social justice to as many people as possible; and to become the first person in my family to receive a college education.
I did that, but it took a long time. After being elected to the Chicago City Council, after being elected the first Mexican American member of the Illinois State Senate — I finally got my bachelor's degree.
The best thing that happened to me was my first defeat in political office (I was running for my second term as a state senator). After I lost, I went back and sat in classrooms with people much younger than me and I paid my dues in order to get my bachelor's degree.
The reason I didn't have a degree in the first place was because I was such a busy body. I had two incomplete grades in what subject? Political Science. I had signed up and dropped them because I was so busy protesting the university, taking over the chancellor's office, negotiating to get a Latino center on campus, fighting for the recruitment and retention of more minority students on campus — stuff like that.
But once I went back to school, I was totally focused. So much so that after getting my bachelor's degree, I immediately enrolled in my master's degree program. I had perfect attendance. And again, I was sitting in classrooms with people much younger than me.
I taught them about life, politics and betrayals and how to follow your own path even though, at times, you're the only person marching. The proudest moment of my master's degree experience, though, was when I graduated — I wore the cap and gown and everything — and my mother attended the ceremony [before she died].
Contact:
Email: michael@austinweeklynews.com Twitter: AustinWeeklyChi
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2016
|
To view the full print edition of the Austin Weekly News 2016 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Austin and Garfield Park.
|Advertise
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Some slight inaccuracies in the article: The number...
By Mark Hunter
Posted: January 9th, 2017 6:29 PM
I thank Michael Romain and the Austin Weekly News for...
By Valerie F. Leonard
Posted: January 4th, 2017 1:00 PM
On: Letters
Caring for 2 elderly aunts and then having to mange...
By Gloria Skaggs
Posted: January 3rd, 2017 5:12 PM
On behalf of The North Avenue District,...
By Judith Alexander
Posted: December 28th, 2016 2:01 PM
It is Austin's time to shine! All things are...
By Qui Bella
Posted: December 27th, 2016 3:28 PM
Congrats on your accomplishment! This just helps to...
By Terry Redmond
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 1:57 PM
I hope there'll be improvement in other parts of...
By Tobi-Velicia Johnson
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 12:59 PM
With all of these tax breaks, The community deserves a...
By Larry Dowling
Posted: December 21st, 2016 11:17 PM
On: Letters
Congratulations to WHA and the Austin Chamber of...
By Valerie F. Leonard
Posted: December 21st, 2016 6:04 PM
Once you choose hope everything will be possible Are...
By Jackson Martin
Posted: December 19th, 2016 8:45 AM