Big Week
Women's March on Chicago | The Year of Public Art
Attend the Women's March on Chicago
On Jan. 21, thousands of women — and men — will descend on Washington, D.C., and cities throughout the country, including Chicago, for a nationwide demonstration of love and togetherness.
The Chicago march's recent location has been changed. The more than 22,000 people who have confirmed their attendance will gather at march's the rallying point on Jackson and Lake Shore drives, directly south of Grant Park's Petrillo Music Shell, at 10 a.m.
For more info visit, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/womens-march-on-chicago-tickets-30449045916. The event is free.
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) have designated 2017 the "Year of Public Art" with a new 50 x 50 Neighborhood Arts Project.
The city will allow each alderman up to distribute up to $10,000 of their menu funds in order to pay for permanent public art installations in their awards. Those interested in having their ideas financed can submit applications now until Feb. 24.
Attend an applicant workshop this week in order to increase your chances of garnering funding for your art.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2016
|
To view the full print edition of the Austin Weekly News 2016 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Austin and Garfield Park.
|Advertise
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Love the show! BTW, it's Colombia not Columbia.
By Marcela Trezza
Posted: January 16th, 2017 1:41 AM
Some slight inaccuracies in the article: The number...
By Mark Hunter
Posted: January 9th, 2017 6:29 PM
I thank Michael Romain and the Austin Weekly News for...
By Valerie F. Leonard
Posted: January 4th, 2017 1:00 PM
On: Letters
Caring for 2 elderly aunts and then having to mange...
By Gloria Skaggs
Posted: January 3rd, 2017 5:12 PM
On behalf of The North Avenue District,...
By Judith Alexander
Posted: December 28th, 2016 2:01 PM
It is Austin's time to shine! All things are...
By Qui Bella
Posted: December 27th, 2016 3:28 PM
Congrats on your accomplishment! This just helps to...
By Terry Redmond
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 1:57 PM
I hope there'll be improvement in other parts of...
By Tobi-Velicia Johnson
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 12:59 PM
With all of these tax breaks, The community deserves a...
By Larry Dowling
Posted: December 21st, 2016 11:17 PM
On: Letters
Congratulations to WHA and the Austin Chamber of...
By Valerie F. Leonard
Posted: December 21st, 2016 6:04 PM