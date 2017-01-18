Advertise with Austin Weekly News
Big Week

Women's March on Chicago | The Year of Public Art

By Community Editor

Attend the Women's March on Chicago

On Jan. 21, thousands of women — and men — will descend on Washington, D.C., and cities throughout the country, including Chicago, for a nationwide demonstration of love and togetherness.

The Chicago march's recent location has been changed. The more than 22,000 people who have confirmed their attendance will gather at march's the rallying point on Jackson and Lake Shore drives, directly south of Grant Park's Petrillo Music Shell, at 10 a.m.

For more info visit, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/womens-march-on-chicago-tickets-30449045916. The event is free.

Apply for the Year of Public Art

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) have designated 2017 the "Year of Public Art" with a new 50 x 50 Neighborhood Arts Project.

The city will allow each alderman up to distribute up to $10,000 of their menu funds in order to pay for permanent public art installations in their awards. Those interested in having their ideas financed can submit applications now until Feb. 24.

Attend an applicant workshop this week in order to increase your chances of garnering funding for your art.

