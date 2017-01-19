Congressman won't attend Trump inauguration
Rep. Danny K. Davis says he's following the wishes of most of his constituents
U.S. Rep. Danny K. Davis (7th), who represents many parts of the West Side, won't be attending the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, according to a statement put out by the Congressman's office Jan. 19.
"After giving serious thought and consideration, I have determined to follow the recommendation of a majority of my constituents who have called," Davis said in the statement, adding that 95 percent of the people who have called his office in relation to the inauguration have suggested that he not attend the event.
"It has always been my approach to follow the lead of my constituents except for one time that I recall when I didn't," Davis said.
The only time he went against a majority of his constituency's wishes, he recalled, was when he voted for President Barack Obama's first bail-out plan. He said that the economy was in such bad shape "that we needed it anyway; therefore, I voted for it."
Davis said that the inauguration is "much more than a set of festivities." He said that it should reflect the people's values and hopes, as well.
"I congratulate President Donald Trump and all of those who voted for him and look forward to working together to help make America a safer and more desirable place in which to living," Davis said.
Davis joins 65 other Democrats in Congress who, as of today, have elected not to attend Trump's inauguration, according to a report by ABC News. Other Democratic representatives in Congress from the Chicago area who have decided not to attend the event include Rep. Luis Gutiérrez (4th), Rep. Mike Quigley (5th), Rep. Dan Lipinski (3rd), Rep. Jan Schakowsky (9th) and Rep. Bobby Rush (1st).
Contact:
Email: michael@austinweeklynews.com Twitter: AustinWeeklyChi
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2016
|
To view the full print edition of the Austin Weekly News 2016 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Austin and Garfield Park.
|Advertise
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Love the show! BTW, it's Colombia not Columbia.
By Marcela Trezza
Posted: January 16th, 2017 1:41 AM
Some slight inaccuracies in the article: The number...
By Mark Hunter
Posted: January 9th, 2017 6:29 PM
I thank Michael Romain and the Austin Weekly News for...
By Valerie F. Leonard
Posted: January 4th, 2017 1:00 PM
On: Letters
Caring for 2 elderly aunts and then having to mange...
By Gloria Skaggs
Posted: January 3rd, 2017 5:12 PM
On behalf of The North Avenue District,...
By Judith Alexander
Posted: December 28th, 2016 2:01 PM
It is Austin's time to shine! All things are...
By Qui Bella
Posted: December 27th, 2016 3:28 PM
Congrats on your accomplishment! This just helps to...
By Terry Redmond
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 1:57 PM
I hope there'll be improvement in other parts of...
By Tobi-Velicia Johnson
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 12:59 PM
With all of these tax breaks, The community deserves a...
By Larry Dowling
Posted: December 21st, 2016 11:17 PM
On: Letters
Congratulations to WHA and the Austin Chamber of...
By Valerie F. Leonard
Posted: December 21st, 2016 6:04 PM