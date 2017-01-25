Advertise with Austin Weekly News
33°
MainContact UsAdvertise 
Home
MainArticlesOpinionStreetbeatOut and AboutMultimedia
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCoupons  
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Big Week

Join a book club | Enjoy some a day of puppets

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Community Editor

Join a great book club

Join the Read Along Children's Book Club at the Chicago Public Library Austin Branch, 5615 W. Racine Ave. This Thursday, Jan. 26, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., the club will be reading aloud Lauren Tarshis's The Nazi Invasion, 1944.

 The book, intended for ages 6 to 9 years old (although everyone is welcomed), is about a young Jewish boy struggles to survive one of the darkest periods in world history.

Enjoy some great puppeteering

Join Blair Thomas and Co. for the Festival Neighborhood Tour, part of the second Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival! More than a dozen Chicago presenting organizations have joined together to ignite the spirit of this citywide event.

The puppets will be at the Garfield Park Conservatory, 300 N. Central Ave., from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. This event is free, but reservations are required. Please visit: http://www.chicagopuppetfest.org/event/neighborhood-tour to reserve your tickets. For more info, call (773) 638-1766.

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Answer Book 2016

To view the full print edition of the Austin Weekly News 2016 Answer Book, please click here.

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Austin and Garfield Park.

            
AdvertiseClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

BASEMENT CLEANING

Appliances & Furniture Removal Pickup & Delivery. 708-848-9404

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Retraining should not be to hard, just treat all...

By Ruby Hutson

Posted: January 26th, 2017 1:55 AM

On: Retired officers agree with DOJ...

Love the show! BTW, it's Colombia not Columbia.

By Marcela Trezza

Posted: January 16th, 2017 1:41 AM

On: 'La Esclava Blanca' is a...

Some slight inaccuracies in the article: The number...

By Mark Hunter

Posted: January 9th, 2017 6:29 PM

On: Nat Turner - a national hero?

I thank Michael Romain and the Austin Weekly News for...

By Valerie F. Leonard

Posted: January 4th, 2017 1:00 PM

On: Letters

Caring for 2 elderly aunts and then having to mange...

By Gloria Skaggs

Posted: January 3rd, 2017 5:12 PM

On: Under Pressure: Bell's palsy...

On behalf of The North Avenue District,...

By Judith Alexander

Posted: December 28th, 2016 2:01 PM

On: Austin area to get special funding

It is Austin's time to shine! All things are...

By Qui Bella

Posted: December 27th, 2016 3:28 PM

On: Austin area to get special funding

Congrats on your accomplishment! This just helps to...

By Terry Redmond

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 1:57 PM

On: Austin area to get special funding

I hope there'll be improvement in other parts of...

By Tobi-Velicia Johnson

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 12:59 PM

On: Austin area to get special funding

With all of these tax breaks, The community deserves a...

By Larry Dowling

Posted: December 21st, 2016 11:17 PM

On: Letters

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close