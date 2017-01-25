By Community Editor

Join a great book club

Join the Read Along Children's Book Club at the Chicago Public Library Austin Branch, 5615 W. Racine Ave. This Thursday, Jan. 26, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., the club will be reading aloud Lauren Tarshis's The Nazi Invasion, 1944.

The book, intended for ages 6 to 9 years old (although everyone is welcomed), is about a young Jewish boy struggles to survive one of the darkest periods in world history.

Join Blair Thomas and Co. for the Festival Neighborhood Tour, part of the second Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival! More than a dozen Chicago presenting organizations have joined together to ignite the spirit of this citywide event.

The puppets will be at the Garfield Park Conservatory, 300 N. Central Ave., from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. This event is free, but reservations are required. Please visit: http://www.chicagopuppetfest.org/event/neighborhood-tour to reserve your tickets. For more info, call (773) 638-1766.