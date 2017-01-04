Advertise with Austin Weekly News
20°
MainContact UsAdvertise 
Home
MainArticlesOpinionStreetbeatOut and AboutMultimedia
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCoupons  
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

'Fences' is solid, not great, but worth seeing, anyway

Denzel Washington's August Wilson adaptation features acting mastery, but film feels like stage play

Opinion

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Robert Felton

Columnist / Contributing Reporter

It seems appropriate that in his new movie "Fences," Denzel Washington plays a former baseball prodigy.

The film shows the actor-director swinging for the fences for the bulk of the film's running time. He's really looking to knock it out of the park here. His wind-up is good, form is excellent, swing connects and yet ... he still only manages a double.

"Fences" takes place in the mid-1950s and tells the story of Troy (Washington), an embattled 53-year-old garbage collector who struggles to provide for his family. The film, based on the award winning 1983 August Wilson play, is set in Pittsburgh. It finds Troy reminiscing about is younger days as a great baseball player in the Negro Leagues. He never managed to crack the Major Leagues, however, due to a combination of an unfortunate prison stint for an accidental murder committed during a robbery and MLB's still strict color-barrier.

Realizing he is destined for a menial, but respectable, existence in trash collection, he aspires for a promotion at work. He wants to drive the garbage track rather than just lift barrels. He lives with his wife Rose (played by Viola Davis) and son Cory (Jovan Odepo), who clashes with his father over his desire to play football. Troy blames his sports aspirations for the eventual mess his life became in his youth and encourages his son to learn a trade instead.

Troy also has a younger brother, Gabriel (Mykelti Williamson), a former soldier who receives a horrific head injury during battle. The injury leaves him with substantial psychological damage. Troy also has another son from a former marriage named Lyons (Russell Hornsby). Lyons comes around the house on occasion to ask for money or request that his father come see him perform Jazz at a local night club. All of these characters intersect as past wrongs are revealed, hidden hurts rise to the surface and painful realities are confronted.

The film's greatest strength is the performances. When you have Washington and Davis in a movie, especially one this emotionally dense, it's virtually guaranteed that they will deliver and they do.

Washington deserves credit for not only directing, but also embodying Troy and all of his character failings. Davis is incredible as the long-suffering wife who loves her husband but wants him to consider her long-ignored needs more.

But while they are exceptional, Odepo as Cory is the real revelation here. This young actor, who is making his film debut here and has appeared on TV in shows such as "The Leftovers" and "NCSI: Los Angeles," is great as the angst-filled son. There is a moment toward the end of the film where he is sitting on the porch with a sibling and just thinking about a song he heard growing up. The amount of raw emotion summoned in that moment feels completely genuine.

But while the performances in "Fences" are wonderful across the board, the film does get into trouble trying to free itself of its obvious stage origins. Perhaps it was Washington's strict adherence to following the source material to a tee or his desire to play it safe with such a well-regarded play, but the film rarely extends its visual style beyond the limited trappings of the stage dynamic. This means that, much like the play, several scenes just involve actors standing around on a porch, kitchen or living room, and delivering expository dialogue and backstory to the audience.

This makes sense within the context of a play, because there is only one stage and there are only so many ways you can change a set for a scene. Movies, on the other hand, give filmmakers much more freedom to use visuals, editing techniques and flashbacks to convey information to avoid the overstuffed, overly talky narratives.

In the end, I liked "Fences" for what it is — a competently made, well-acted, period piece based on a renowned play. Nothing more, nothing less. It fails to emerge completely from its stage origins and the pacing is slow, but these actors make it a worthwhile viewing.  

Contact:
Email: cherrycoke_duck@yahoo.com

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Answer Book 2016

To view the full print edition of the Austin Weekly News 2016 Answer Book, please click here.

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Austin and Garfield Park.

            
AdvertiseClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

I thank Michael Romain and the Austin Weekly News for...

By Valerie F. Leonard

Posted: January 4th, 2017 1:00 PM

On: Letters

Caring for 2 elderly aunts and then having to mange...

By Gloria Skaggs

Posted: January 3rd, 2017 5:12 PM

On: Under Pressure: Bell's palsy...

On behalf of The North Avenue District,...

By Judith Alexander

Posted: December 28th, 2016 2:01 PM

On: Austin area to get special funding

It is Austin's time to shine! All things are...

By Qui Bella

Posted: December 27th, 2016 3:28 PM

On: Austin area to get special funding

Congrats on your accomplishment! This just helps to...

By Terry Redmond

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 1:57 PM

On: Austin area to get special funding

I hope there'll be improvement in other parts of...

By Tobi-Velicia Johnson

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 12:59 PM

On: Austin area to get special funding

With all of these tax breaks, The community deserves a...

By Larry Dowling

Posted: December 21st, 2016 11:17 PM

On: Letters

Congratulations to WHA and the Austin Chamber of...

By Valerie F. Leonard

Posted: December 21st, 2016 6:04 PM

On: Austin area to get special funding

Once you choose hope everything will be possible Are...

By Jackson Martin

Posted: December 19th, 2016 8:45 AM

On: The problem with praise dancing

That look like Mookie from the barbershop!

By John Matthews

Posted: December 16th, 2016 2:56 PM

On: FBI issues $25K reward for...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close