Big Week
Garfield Park Conservatory | Ald. Taliaferro meeting | After School Matters
Get wild at Garfield Park Conservatory
Join us Wednesday evenings and let your kids get a little wild! Whether we're inside or out, we will be exploring nature, getting our hands dirty and discovering new things about plants, animals and nature. Drop in with your young one and enjoy this free family programming.
The first wild Wednesday of the New Year is Jan. 4, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Garfield Park Conservatory, 300 N. Central. For more info, visit garfieldconservatory.org.
Join 29th Ward Ald. Chris Taliaferro at his first community meeting of the New Year on Jan. 4, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Columbus Park Refectory, 5701 W. Jackson Blvd. The alderman will discuss community concerns and future developments planned for the area.
Sign up your teen for After School Matters
After School Matters is now accepting teen applications for its Spring 2017 program session. More than 350 programs in the arts, communications, science, sports and technology will be offered beginning the week of Feb. 20 at more than 65 Chicago public high schools, as well as Chicago Park District, Chicago Public Library and community organization locations throughout the city, and downtown at the Gallery 37 Center for the Arts.
Teens can search and apply for spring programs online at afterschoolmatters.org.
Classified Ad
