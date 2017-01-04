Advertise with Austin Weekly News
Home
News
Dining
Shopping
Directory
Real Estate
Classified
Community

Street beat

Derek Brown, 40, restorer of justice

By Igor Studenkov

Contributing Reporter

We spoke to Derek Brown at St. Agatha Catholic Church on Dec. 28 for a story in this week's issue on a Kwanzaa ceremony convened there by numerous community groups. Brown, a restorative justice coordinator at St. Agatha, also runs a program called Boxing Out Negativity. He talked about how he joined a gang as a child and what him decide to turn his life around to become a role model for others. 

On joining a gang

It's like the blind leading the blind. I remember being a kid and all I wanted to do was to be a drug dealer, a gang banger. I was 12 years old when I joined. I was a Vice Lord. I sold drugs right here on 18th and Hamlin. I did a lot of evil things.

On what made him decide to get out

[I went] through a lot of hell. Between the ages of 12 and 19, I was in and out of juvie. [After that] I spent half of my life in jail. I've been shot at. Most of my friends are dead, some of them have been incarcerated. And as I got to be a grown man, I wanted out. And God wanted me to give back.

Father Larry Dowling [of St. Agatha's] has been helping me in my transition from the street. After my transition from the street, I started a boxing program. A lot of the youth on the street have been conditioned. I can talk straight to them and be an example.

On restorative Justice

I've been doing circles my whole life. 2016 was the first time I did a circle and really got something out of it. The circles I did back in the day weren't so peaceful, but the circles out here help people. They help solve a lot of issues in the community.

[Restorative Justice] is actually one of the best things for the North Lawndale community. Here at St. Agatha, we hired [around 80 young people]. We also go back to the Cook County Jail to talk to [inmates] and help them once they get out. We help them get IDs, get back to school, get jobs.

Contact:
Email: igorst3@hotmail.com

