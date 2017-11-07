Advertise with Austin Weekly News
40°
MainContact UsAdvertise 
Home
MainArticlesOpinionStreetbeatOut and AboutMultimedia
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCoupons  
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community
  • Home /
  • News /
  • Articles /
  • Harold Blake, on three decades of selling women's clothes

Harold Blake, on three decades of selling women's clothes

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

Harold Blake

By Bonni McKeown

Harold Blake is celebrating his 30th year at Avanti Elegant Boutique, his women's clothing store located at 5949 W. Chicago Ave. in Austin, with something every woman will appreciate — a 50 percent off sale.  

In early November, he's replacing racks of pastel and lighter weight clothing with heavier winter wear, so it's a good time to hunt for bargains.  You can reach him at (773) 378-8514 or by email avantihal@att.net. During a visit to his store earlier this month, Blake talked about his life and his store. 

 

I grew up in Cotton Plant, Arkansas, and came to Chicago in 1959 and opened a beauty supply store in 1983. A friend suggested I get into selling clothes. I live in Austin and I've run this store since 1987. 

I like meeting people, and I enjoy meeting a lot of the women. You ask what they want in sizes and colors and if they're not sure, tell them to just look around.

A lot of my customers are mature women and we have plus sizes. They're looking for reasonably priced suits, hats, dresses, jewelry, purses.  I sell some shoes too. 

Suits, especially dressy for church, are the bestselling clothes at Avanti. I try to get the jump on distributors when summer ends and winter begins. They sell off everything at low prices, so I pick it up and try to save my customers money, too. I always have a rack of clothes I'm selling at 50 to 60 percent off. 

Fashions change and business is slower now, because people are not dressing up like they used to. But I'm still here, every Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It's something to do rather than sit at home.

 

 BONNI McKEOWN 

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Answer Book 2017

To view the full print edition of the Austin Weekly News 2017 Answer Book, please click here.

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Austin and Garfield Park.

            
AdvertiseClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

PT Driver Forest Park

Looking for part time part's driver/receiving clerk. Must be drug free & have vaild IL DL. Must be able to lift 75lbs. 9:00 am til 3pm. $12/HR. Do not come to office or call. Email resume: HR@sievertelectric.com

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Thank you Ms. Jacob for being a great example of a...

By Ka Ge

Posted: November 6th, 2017 8:23 PM

On: Edie Jacobs passes it forward

Ms. Jacobs has been a strong leader in fighting...

By Lisa Pintado-Vertner

Posted: November 6th, 2017 11:11 AM

On: Edie Jacobs passes it forward

Edie Jacobs is a no nonsense person who gets at the...

By Willie Stovall

Posted: November 3rd, 2017 10:21 AM

On: Edie Jacobs passes it forward

Wow! What a blessing you are to help out people in...

By Celeste Cleveland

Posted: November 3rd, 2017 8:47 AM

On: Edie Jacobs passes it forward

The work Edie Jacobs is doing benefits the person and...

By Darnell Watson

Posted: November 3rd, 2017 6:43 AM

On: Edie Jacobs passes it forward

I'm blessed to have had the opportunity to work...

By Percy Giles

Posted: November 2nd, 2017 2:09 PM

On: Edie Jacobs passes it forward

Ms. Edie Jacobs can be a poster child for the city of...

By Cj Wright Sr.

Posted: November 2nd, 2017 1:43 PM

On: Edie Jacobs passes it forward

With ALL the hard work this lady is putting into...

By Toni Beall

Posted: November 2nd, 2017 11:17 AM

On: Edie Jacobs passes it forward

Way to go Edie, this is much needed in our communities...

By Karen Purnell

Posted: November 2nd, 2017 10:34 AM

On: Edie Jacobs passes it forward

Edie is an AWESOME person! To go out of her way to...

By Toni Beall

Posted: November 2nd, 2017 8:41 AM

On: Edie Jacobs passes it forward

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close