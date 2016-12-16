Advertise with Austin Weekly News
FBI issues $25K reward for 'Midday Bandit'

Oak Park U.S. Bank one of a dozen Chicagoland banks robbed

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

The Chicago FBI has issued a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of robbing a dozen banks in the Chicago area since 2014.

The man pictured in multiple photos released by the FBI robbed the U.S. Bank on 6020 Roosevelt Rd. at 4 p.m. on Aug. 3, 2015. About six months later he would attempt to rob the US Bank at 6700 W. North Ave.

The FBI released a series of photos of the man they've dubbed the "Midday Bandit", who has robbed 12 banks in the Chicago area since June 2014 and unsuccessfully attempted to rob four more.

He is described as 5-foot 9-inches to 5-foot 11-inches, weighing 160 to 175 pounds, in his late 30s and last seen wearing a black Blackhawks hat, glasses, a camouflage T-shirt, dark shorts and carrying a red towel on his shoulder.

The Chicago FBI released the list of bank robberies they suspect have been committed by the 'Midday Bandit":

  • TCF Bank 8801 S. Ridgeland, Oak Lawn 10:21 a.m. 6/10/2014.
  • TCF Bank. 1952 W. Galena Blvd., Aurora 11:38 a.m. 7/9/2014.
  • TCF Bank. 6107 S. Archer Ave, Chicago 9:37 a.m. 8/18/2014.
  • TCF Bank. 2301 N. Harlem, Chicago 12:50 p.m. 9/22/2014.
  • Plaza Bank. 3555 N. Harlem, Chicago 3:30 p.m. 11/13/2014.
  • Hoyne Savings Bank. 7001 W. Grand, Chicago 11/14/2014.
  • TCF Bank. 2301 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago 1:47 p.m. 7/17/2015.
  • US Bank. 6020 W. Roosevelt, Oak Park 4 p.m. 8/3/2015.
  • Wintrust Bank. 3050 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago 3:11 p.m. 8/19/2015.
  • BMO Harris. 5960 W. Irving Park Rd., Chicago 11:37 a.m. 02/06/2016.
  • MB Financial. 9701 S. Cicero Ave., Oak Lawn 4:15 p.m. 03/31/2016.
  • Chase Bank 2 N. Lasalle, Chicago 4:47 p.m. 08/12/2016.

The "Midday Bandit" also is believed responsible for these attempted robberies:

  • TCF Bank. 507 E. Woodlawn, LaGrange Park 10:42 a.m., 7/16/2014.
  • First Midwest Bank. 7181 W Irving Park, Chicago 9:22 a.m., 8/28/2014.
  • US Bank, 6700 W. North Avenue, Chicago 9:46 a.m., 2/6/2016.
  • South Central Bank. 1959 W. Grand Ave, Chicago 1 p.m., 7/21/2016.

Contact:
Email: tim@oakpark.com

John Matthews  

Posted: December 16th, 2016 2:56 PM

That look like Mookie from the barbershop!

Latest Comments

I hope there'll be improvement in other parts of...

By Tobi-Velicia Johnson

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 12:59 PM

On: Austin area to get special funding

With all of these tax breaks, The community deserves a...

By Larry Dowling

Posted: December 21st, 2016 11:17 PM

On: Letters

Congratulations to WHA and the Austin Chamber of...

By Valerie F. Leonard

Posted: December 21st, 2016 6:04 PM

On: Austin area to get special funding

Once you choose hope everything will be possible Are...

By Jackson Martin

Posted: December 19th, 2016 8:45 AM

On: The problem with praise dancing

That look like Mookie from the barbershop!

By John Matthews

Posted: December 16th, 2016 2:56 PM

On: FBI issues $25K reward for...

Congratulations! I'm a psychologist at Lawndale...

By Patty Johnson

Posted: December 16th, 2016 12:01 PM

On: Deer Rehabilitation Services

I do agree no, low or misinformation drove our recent...

By Sherry Malone

Posted: December 15th, 2016 3:40 PM

On: The electoral college is a fair...

This developer stands to get millions of dollars in...

By Valerie F. Leonard

Posted: December 8th, 2016 9:39 PM

On: North Lawndale industrial campus...

You go Dr. Thomas. We are all so very proud of you...

By Clementine Hardaway

Posted: November 23rd, 2016 1:28 PM

On: Deer Rehabilitation Services

Thank you very much Michael for supporting our event...

By Siri Hibbler

Posted: November 23rd, 2016 1:13 PM

On: Street Beat

