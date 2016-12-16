FBI issues $25K reward for 'Midday Bandit'
Oak Park U.S. Bank one of a dozen Chicagoland banks robbed
The Chicago FBI has issued a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of robbing a dozen banks in the Chicago area since 2014.
The man pictured in multiple photos released by the FBI robbed the U.S. Bank on 6020 Roosevelt Rd. at 4 p.m. on Aug. 3, 2015. About six months later he would attempt to rob the US Bank at 6700 W. North Ave.
The FBI released a series of photos of the man they've dubbed the "Midday Bandit", who has robbed 12 banks in the Chicago area since June 2014 and unsuccessfully attempted to rob four more.
He is described as 5-foot 9-inches to 5-foot 11-inches, weighing 160 to 175 pounds, in his late 30s and last seen wearing a black Blackhawks hat, glasses, a camouflage T-shirt, dark shorts and carrying a red towel on his shoulder.
The Chicago FBI released the list of bank robberies they suspect have been committed by the 'Midday Bandit":
- TCF Bank 8801 S. Ridgeland, Oak Lawn 10:21 a.m. 6/10/2014.
- TCF Bank. 1952 W. Galena Blvd., Aurora 11:38 a.m. 7/9/2014.
- TCF Bank. 6107 S. Archer Ave, Chicago 9:37 a.m. 8/18/2014.
- TCF Bank. 2301 N. Harlem, Chicago 12:50 p.m. 9/22/2014.
- Plaza Bank. 3555 N. Harlem, Chicago 3:30 p.m. 11/13/2014.
- Hoyne Savings Bank. 7001 W. Grand, Chicago 11/14/2014.
- TCF Bank. 2301 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago 1:47 p.m. 7/17/2015.
- US Bank. 6020 W. Roosevelt, Oak Park 4 p.m. 8/3/2015.
- Wintrust Bank. 3050 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago 3:11 p.m. 8/19/2015.
- BMO Harris. 5960 W. Irving Park Rd., Chicago 11:37 a.m. 02/06/2016.
- MB Financial. 9701 S. Cicero Ave., Oak Lawn 4:15 p.m. 03/31/2016.
- Chase Bank 2 N. Lasalle, Chicago 4:47 p.m. 08/12/2016.
The "Midday Bandit" also is believed responsible for these attempted robberies:
- TCF Bank. 507 E. Woodlawn, LaGrange Park 10:42 a.m., 7/16/2014.
- First Midwest Bank. 7181 W Irving Park, Chicago 9:22 a.m., 8/28/2014.
- US Bank, 6700 W. North Avenue, Chicago 9:46 a.m., 2/6/2016.
- South Central Bank. 1959 W. Grand Ave, Chicago 1 p.m., 7/21/2016.
Contact:
Email: tim@oakpark.com
Reader Comments
1 Comment - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2016
|
To view the full print edition of the Austin Weekly News 2016 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Austin and Garfield Park.
|Advertise
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
I hope there'll be improvement in other parts of...
By Tobi-Velicia Johnson
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 12:59 PM
With all of these tax breaks, The community deserves a...
By Larry Dowling
Posted: December 21st, 2016 11:17 PM
On: Letters
Congratulations to WHA and the Austin Chamber of...
By Valerie F. Leonard
Posted: December 21st, 2016 6:04 PM
Once you choose hope everything will be possible Are...
By Jackson Martin
Posted: December 19th, 2016 8:45 AM
That look like Mookie from the barbershop!
By John Matthews
Posted: December 16th, 2016 2:56 PM
Congratulations! I'm a psychologist at Lawndale...
By Patty Johnson
Posted: December 16th, 2016 12:01 PM
I do agree no, low or misinformation drove our recent...
By Sherry Malone
Posted: December 15th, 2016 3:40 PM
This developer stands to get millions of dollars in...
By Valerie F. Leonard
Posted: December 8th, 2016 9:39 PM
You go Dr. Thomas. We are all so very proud of you...
By Clementine Hardaway
Posted: November 23rd, 2016 1:28 PM
Thank you very much Michael for supporting our event...
By Siri Hibbler
Posted: November 23rd, 2016 1:13 PM
On: Street Beat
John Matthews Facebook Verified
Posted: December 16th, 2016 2:56 PM
That look like Mookie from the barbershop!