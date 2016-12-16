FBI issues $25K reward for 'Midday Bandit'

The Chicago FBI has issued a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of this man suspected of robbing a dozen banks in the Chicago area since 2014. | Provided

The Chicago FBI has issued a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of robbing a dozen banks in the Chicago area since 2014.

The man pictured in multiple photos released by the FBI robbed the U.S. Bank on 6020 Roosevelt Rd. at 4 p.m. on Aug. 3, 2015. About six months later he would attempt to rob the US Bank at 6700 W. North Ave.

The FBI released a series of photos of the man they've dubbed the "Midday Bandit", who has robbed 12 banks in the Chicago area since June 2014 and unsuccessfully attempted to rob four more.

He is described as 5-foot 9-inches to 5-foot 11-inches, weighing 160 to 175 pounds, in his late 30s and last seen wearing a black Blackhawks hat, glasses, a camouflage T-shirt, dark shorts and carrying a red towel on his shoulder.

The Chicago FBI released the list of bank robberies they suspect have been committed by the 'Midday Bandit":

TCF Bank 8801 S. Ridgeland, Oak Lawn 10:21 a.m. 6/10/2014.

TCF Bank. 1952 W. Galena Blvd., Aurora 11:38 a.m. 7/9/2014.

TCF Bank. 6107 S. Archer Ave, Chicago 9:37 a.m. 8/18/2014.

TCF Bank. 2301 N. Harlem, Chicago 12:50 p.m. 9/22/2014.

Plaza Bank. 3555 N. Harlem, Chicago 3:30 p.m. 11/13/2014.

Hoyne Savings Bank. 7001 W. Grand, Chicago 11/14/2014.

TCF Bank. 2301 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago 1:47 p.m. 7/17/2015.

US Bank. 6020 W. Roosevelt, Oak Park 4 p.m. 8/3/2015.

Wintrust Bank. 3050 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago 3:11 p.m. 8/19/2015.

BMO Harris. 5960 W. Irving Park Rd., Chicago 11:37 a.m. 02/06/2016.

MB Financial. 9701 S. Cicero Ave., Oak Lawn 4:15 p.m. 03/31/2016.

Chase Bank 2 N. Lasalle, Chicago 4:47 p.m. 08/12/2016.

The "Midday Bandit" also is believed responsible for these attempted robberies:

TCF Bank. 507 E. Woodlawn, LaGrange Park 10:42 a.m., 7/16/2014.

First Midwest Bank. 7181 W Irving Park, Chicago 9:22 a.m., 8/28/2014.

US Bank, 6700 W. North Avenue, Chicago 9:46 a.m., 2/6/2016.

South Central Bank. 1959 W. Grand Ave, Chicago 1 p.m., 7/21/2016.

