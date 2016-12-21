Advertise with Austin Weekly News
38°
MainContact UsAdvertise 
Home
MainArticlesOpinionStreetbeatOut and AboutMultimedia
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCoupons  
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Big Week

Free holiday fun | Winter break camps | After School Matters registration

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Community Editor

Enjoy some free holiday fun

Congressman Danny K. Davis (7th) and Sankofa, Inc., extend to you season's greetings and cordially invite you to a holiday dinner party on Thursday, Dec. 22, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Columbus Park Field House, 500 S. Central Ave., Chicago.

Admission, entertainment and holiday good cheer is all FREE. For more info, call (773) 626-8481.

Register for Winter Break Camps

When school is out, parks are in! Winter Break Camps from the Chicago Park District are now open for registration at parks across the city.

Parents wishing to enroll their children can visit www.chicagoparkdistrict.com to register. Unless otherwise stated, camps are for children ages 6-12 and include sports, arts and crafts and other fun recreational activities. Camp times and days vary by location, with most parks offering sessions running about six hours a day.

Sign up your teen for After School Matters

After School Matters is now accepting teen applications for its Spring 2017 program session. More than 350 programs in the arts, communications, science, sports and technology will be offered beginning the week of Feb. 20 at more than 65 Chicago public high schools, as well as Chicago Park District, Chicago Public Library and community organization locations throughout the city, and downtown at the Gallery 37 Center for the Arts.

Teens can search and apply for spring programs online at afterschoolmatters.org. 

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Answer Book 2016

To view the full print edition of the Austin Weekly News 2016 Answer Book, please click here.

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Austin and Garfield Park.

            
AdvertiseClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

I hope there'll be improvement in other parts of...

By Tobi-Velicia Johnson

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 12:59 PM

On: Austin area to get special funding

With all of these tax breaks, The community deserves a...

By Larry Dowling

Posted: December 21st, 2016 11:17 PM

On: Letters

Congratulations to WHA and the Austin Chamber of...

By Valerie F. Leonard

Posted: December 21st, 2016 6:04 PM

On: Austin area to get special funding

Once you choose hope everything will be possible Are...

By Jackson Martin

Posted: December 19th, 2016 8:45 AM

On: The problem with praise dancing

That look like Mookie from the barbershop!

By John Matthews

Posted: December 16th, 2016 2:56 PM

On: FBI issues $25K reward for...

Congratulations! I'm a psychologist at Lawndale...

By Patty Johnson

Posted: December 16th, 2016 12:01 PM

On: Deer Rehabilitation Services

I do agree no, low or misinformation drove our recent...

By Sherry Malone

Posted: December 15th, 2016 3:40 PM

On: The electoral college is a fair...

This developer stands to get millions of dollars in...

By Valerie F. Leonard

Posted: December 8th, 2016 9:39 PM

On: North Lawndale industrial campus...

You go Dr. Thomas. We are all so very proud of you...

By Clementine Hardaway

Posted: November 23rd, 2016 1:28 PM

On: Deer Rehabilitation Services

Thank you very much Michael for supporting our event...

By Siri Hibbler

Posted: November 23rd, 2016 1:13 PM

On: Street Beat

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2016 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close