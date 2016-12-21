Big Week
Free holiday fun | Winter break camps | After School Matters registration
Enjoy some free holiday fun
Congressman Danny K. Davis (7th) and Sankofa, Inc., extend to you season's greetings and cordially invite you to a holiday dinner party on Thursday, Dec. 22, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Columbus Park Field House, 500 S. Central Ave., Chicago.
Admission, entertainment and holiday good cheer is all FREE. For more info, call (773) 626-8481.
When school is out, parks are in! Winter Break Camps from the Chicago Park District are now open for registration at parks across the city.
Parents wishing to enroll their children can visit www.chicagoparkdistrict.com to register. Unless otherwise stated, camps are for children ages 6-12 and include sports, arts and crafts and other fun recreational activities. Camp times and days vary by location, with most parks offering sessions running about six hours a day.
Sign up your teen for After School Matters
After School Matters is now accepting teen applications for its Spring 2017 program session. More than 350 programs in the arts, communications, science, sports and technology will be offered beginning the week of Feb. 20 at more than 65 Chicago public high schools, as well as Chicago Park District, Chicago Public Library and community organization locations throughout the city, and downtown at the Gallery 37 Center for the Arts.
Teens can search and apply for spring programs online at afterschoolmatters.org.
