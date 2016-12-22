Advertise with Austin Weekly News
30°
MainContact UsAdvertise 
Home
MainArticlesOpinionStreetbeatOut and AboutMultimedia
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCoupons  
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

County commissioner sponsoring free breakfast

Richard Boykin (1st) will feed first 200 to show up at MacArthur's Restaurant

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Michael Romain

Editor

Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin (1st) will sponsor a Hope Friday breakfast, during which the first 200 people to arrive at MacArthur's Restaurant, 5412 W. Madison St., will eat for free. The breakfast will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

" Many people in the Austin community aren't feeling much hope as the most violent year in Chicago in about two decades comes to a close," Boykin noted in a statement released today. "Commissioner Boykin wants to bring residents and community stakeholders together to share a meal and end the year on a hopeful note."

Contact:
Email: michael@austinweeklynews.com Twitter: AustinWeeklyChi

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Answer Book 2016

To view the full print edition of the Austin Weekly News 2016 Answer Book, please click here.

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Austin and Garfield Park.

            
AdvertiseClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Congrats on your accomplishment! This just helps to...

By Terry Redmond

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 1:57 PM

On: Austin area to get special funding

I hope there'll be improvement in other parts of...

By Tobi-Velicia Johnson

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 12:59 PM

On: Austin area to get special funding

With all of these tax breaks, The community deserves a...

By Larry Dowling

Posted: December 21st, 2016 11:17 PM

On: Letters

Congratulations to WHA and the Austin Chamber of...

By Valerie F. Leonard

Posted: December 21st, 2016 6:04 PM

On: Austin area to get special funding

Once you choose hope everything will be possible Are...

By Jackson Martin

Posted: December 19th, 2016 8:45 AM

On: The problem with praise dancing

That look like Mookie from the barbershop!

By John Matthews

Posted: December 16th, 2016 2:56 PM

On: FBI issues $25K reward for...

Congratulations! I'm a psychologist at Lawndale...

By Patty Johnson

Posted: December 16th, 2016 12:01 PM

On: Deer Rehabilitation Services

I do agree no, low or misinformation drove our recent...

By Sherry Malone

Posted: December 15th, 2016 3:40 PM

On: The electoral college is a fair...

This developer stands to get millions of dollars in...

By Valerie F. Leonard

Posted: December 8th, 2016 9:39 PM

On: North Lawndale industrial campus...

You go Dr. Thomas. We are all so very proud of you...

By Clementine Hardaway

Posted: November 23rd, 2016 1:28 PM

On: Deer Rehabilitation Services

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2016 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close