County commissioner sponsoring free breakfast
Richard Boykin (1st) will feed first 200 to show up at MacArthur's Restaurant
Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin (1st) will sponsor a Hope Friday breakfast, during which the first 200 people to arrive at MacArthur's Restaurant, 5412 W. Madison St., will eat for free. The breakfast will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
" Many people in the Austin community aren't feeling much hope as the most violent year in Chicago in about two decades comes to a close," Boykin noted in a statement released today. "Commissioner Boykin wants to bring residents and community stakeholders together to share a meal and end the year on a hopeful note."
