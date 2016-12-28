Big week
Apply for a tax rebate | See 'The Other Cinderalla'
Apply for property tax rebate
The property tax rebate application has been extended to Dec. 30, according to city officials. Homeowners can apply in person for a rebate at any of the over 26 neighborhood locations and rebate checks will be received six to eight weeks ffter processing.
For more info on the rebate program, visit https://www.cityofchicago.org/city/en/depts/mayor/supp_info/chicago-property-tax-rebate-program.html.
The most popular of all the Black Ensemble Theater productions (4450 North Clark Street), this holiday classic always features some new twists, turns, and surprises. The show joyously retells the familiar fairy tale with an Afro-centric twist.
The show is scheduled to run until Jan. 8, 2017 on Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. For more info and to buy tickets, visit http://blackensembletheater.org/now-playing.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2016
|
To view the full print edition of the Austin Weekly News 2016 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Austin and Garfield Park.
|Advertise
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
It is Austin's time to shine! All things are...
By Qui Bella
Posted: December 27th, 2016 3:28 PM
Congrats on your accomplishment! This just helps to...
By Terry Redmond
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 1:57 PM
I hope there'll be improvement in other parts of...
By Tobi-Velicia Johnson
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 12:59 PM
With all of these tax breaks, The community deserves a...
By Larry Dowling
Posted: December 21st, 2016 11:17 PM
On: Letters
Congratulations to WHA and the Austin Chamber of...
By Valerie F. Leonard
Posted: December 21st, 2016 6:04 PM
Once you choose hope everything will be possible Are...
By Jackson Martin
Posted: December 19th, 2016 8:45 AM
That look like Mookie from the barbershop!
By John Matthews
Posted: December 16th, 2016 2:56 PM
Congratulations! I'm a psychologist at Lawndale...
By Patty Johnson
Posted: December 16th, 2016 12:01 PM
I do agree no, low or misinformation drove our recent...
By Sherry Malone
Posted: December 15th, 2016 3:40 PM
This developer stands to get millions of dollars in...
By Valerie F. Leonard
Posted: December 8th, 2016 9:39 PM