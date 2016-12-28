Advertise with Austin Weekly News
42°
Big week

Apply for a tax rebate | See 'The Other Cinderalla'

By Community Editor

Apply for property tax rebate

The property tax rebate application has been extended to Dec. 30, according to city officials. Homeowners can apply in person for a rebate at any of the over 26 neighborhood locations and rebate checks will be received six to eight weeks ffter processing.

For more info on the rebate program, visit https://www.cityofchicago.org/city/en/depts/mayor/supp_info/chicago-property-tax-rebate-program.html.

See Jackie Taylor's 'The Other Cinderella'

The most popular of all the Black Ensemble Theater productions (4450 North Clark Street), this holiday classic always features some new twists, turns, and surprises. The show joyously retells the familiar fairy tale with an Afro-centric twist.

The show is scheduled to run until Jan. 8, 2017 on Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. For more info and to buy tickets, visit http://blackensembletheater.org/now-playing.

Answer Book 2016

To view the full print edition of the Austin Weekly News 2016 Answer Book, please click here.

