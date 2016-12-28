The year in photos

By Michael Romain

Editor

For the West Side, 2016 was one of tragedy, with gun-related violence having skyrocketed to its highest point in two

decades. But the triumphs, although smaller and quieter, were more prevalent. Here is a small snapshot of the flourishing and resilience that makes the West Side one of the city's best places to live, work and play.

Contact:

Email: michael@austinweeklynews.com Twitter: AustinWeeklyChi