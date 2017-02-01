Advertise with Austin Weekly News
Big Week

Sign up for youth baseball || Open Black History Month with Naomi Davis

By Community Editor

Sign up for West Side youth baseball

The Garfield Park Little League is now welcoming anyone interested in registering their children for the upcoming 2017 season.  This year's registration fees include $20 for tee-ball participants, ages 4 to 6 years old, and $50 for Little League participants in the seven other divisions comprising youths ages 7 to 16 years old, according to league officials.

Registration is open until March 31. Opening Day is scheduled to take place on May 6. For more info, visit www.gpleague.org/, email garfieldparklittleleague@gmail.com or call (773) 443-2746.

Open Black History Month with Naomi Davis

On Thursday, Feb. 2, 6 p.m., at the Harold Washington Library Center's Cindy Pritzker Auditorium, 400 S. State St. (lower level), Naomi Davis, the proud granddaughter of Mississippi sharecroppers, will share her family's stories during the "Suitcase Monologue," an account of the Great Migration to the North.

This event is part of the Chicago Public Library's official African American History Month celebration and the city's One Book, One Chicago program.

CONTACT: michael@austinweeklynews.com

