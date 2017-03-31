Son of Congressman Davis dies
Stacey Wilson was the father of the Congressman's slain 15-year-old grandson
The son of Congressman Danny K. Davis (7th) has died, according to a statement released by the Congressman's office today.
"I am sorry to announce the passing of my son, Stacey Wilson on Thursday, March 29, 2017," Davis stated, adding that Wilson had been "complaining of high blood pressure and as of now we do not know the cause of death."
Wilson, 47, was the son of Javon Wilson, Davis's 15-year-old grandson who was murdered inside of his family's apartment in the Englewood neighborhood last November.
"It's tough when you cannot predict for them with any sense of certainty that the quality of life for them is going to be better than what it has been for their parents and grandparents," Davis told the Chicago Tribune at the time of his grandson's murder. "I'm not sure I can predict for my grandchildren that the quality of life for them is going to be better than it is for me right now."
Henderson Yarbrough, a former Maywood mayor and sitting trustee, said that he once worked with the older Wilson.
"So very sad today after hearing of the passing of my friend former co-worker [Stacey] Wilson," Yarbrough wrote in a March 31 Facebook post. "[Stacey] and I had a very genuine and meaningful relationship and I looked upon him as a son. I will miss his calls and our lively conversations."
Davis said that funeral services for the senior Wilson are pending.
