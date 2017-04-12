Big Week
Be heard | Be a good neighbor | Be vocal
|Share on Facebook
|Share on Twitter
Discuss ways to reduce violence
On Tuesday, April 18, 5 p.m., at the Kelly Hall YMCA, 824 N. Hamlin Avenue, Word Choice Café's culinary arts program will host a roundtable discussion called Bringing Back Community. The program, an Elijah's House initiative, provides teens, ages 14 through 18, jobs skills development in the field of cooking. This discussion will focus on what we can do to stop the violence. It is sponsored by After School Matters. For more info, contact (773) 517-508.
Be a good neighbor
There's still time to participate in the Good Neighbor Campaign's Good Neighbor Spirit Week. See the flyer for details.
Write and 'Be Heard'
You've also still got time to 'Be Heard' and submit an essay on why voting can change the world. See the flyer for details.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2016
|
To view the full print edition of the Austin Weekly News 2016 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Austin and Garfield Park.
|Advertise
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Latest Comments
It's really getting horrible people in the main...
By Brenda Mcclendon
Posted: April 7th, 2017 9:43 PM
I'm a former Proud Marshall HS Cheerleader and...
By Viola Baecher
Posted: April 1st, 2017 7:16 PM
I have read your article on praise dancing. I...
By Tiffany Gaoa
Posted: March 31st, 2017 2:07 PM
When I see a shirt with the statement "Black on...
By Russell Theel
Posted: March 29th, 2017 8:17 AM
I am a praise dancer and have been for the past 20...
By Lisa Gaines
Posted: March 2nd, 2017 10:04 PM
I am Caucasian. I live in a predominantly African...
By Marlene Dublinsky
Posted: February 28th, 2017 12:52 AM
I am from New york, United State, am here to testify...
By Jone Matakibete Tuisoso
Posted: February 25th, 2017 9:50 PM
This is fantastic, thorough, crucial reporting. Thank...
By Lehner Panalls
Posted: February 25th, 2017 9:55 AM
I have to say that you said in your article what I...
By Colletta Redmon
Posted: February 23rd, 2017 12:22 AM
Nathaniel Pope Youth Center sounds much better. We...
By Pierre Ali
Posted: February 22nd, 2017 7:09 AM