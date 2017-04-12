By Community Editor

Discuss ways to reduce violence

On Tuesday, April 18, 5 p.m., at the Kelly Hall YMCA, 824 N. Hamlin Avenue, Word Choice Café's culinary arts program will host a roundtable discussion called Bringing Back Community. The program, an Elijah's House initiative, provides teens, ages 14 through 18, jobs skills development in the field of cooking. This discussion will focus on what we can do to stop the violence. It is sponsored by After School Matters. For more info, contact (773) 517-508.

Be a good neighbor

There's still time to participate in the Good Neighbor Campaign's Good Neighbor Spirit Week. See the flyer for details.

Write and 'Be Heard'

You've also still got time to 'Be Heard' and submit an essay on why voting can change the world. See the flyer for details.