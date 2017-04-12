Advertise with Austin Weekly News
55°
MainContact UsAdvertise 
Home
MainArticlesOpinionStreetbeatOut and AboutMultimedia
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCoupons  
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Residents want affordable housing on site of old school

Two bids for the site of the former William King Elementary School under review by CPS

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

Residents of the 28th Ward want one of their closed schools to be used for affordable residential housing, and they want their alderman to ensure that happens.

Ald. Jason Ervin told residents at his monthly meeting last week that he agrees with their wish for William King Elementary School, 740 S. Campbell, which closed in 2013.

But Ervin stressed that housing wasn't a done deal yet and the property still has to go through Chicago Public Schools' bid/purchase process.

Residents were surprised when Ervin updated them on the process — that two bids for the school are currently being reviewed by CPS, one for single-family homes and the other for "school use."

Residents said they made their intentions clear at an earlier meeting held by the alderman, where they took a public vote in favor of residential housing. Residents accused Ervin of backing away from that commitment and playing "politics" with the property now.

Ervin stressed that his position hasn't changed but that he has no control over who submits bids to CPS and for what use. The alderman said if any winning bid is something other than residential housing, then that would need to come back to the community for more discussion.

But that explanation didn't satisfy some of the roughly 50 people listening last Tuesday at Altgeld Park's Field House.

"So what was our first meeting for? What was the point of that?" asked one resident.

Ervin said that meeting was to get community feedback about what they'd like to see at that site, adding: "Nothing has been decided. Nothing is final."

King Elementary was among 50 schools closed by CPS in May 2013. Residents of the 28th Ward said the shuttered building, which covers roughly 51,000 square feet, has attracted drug-selling and loitering.

Some closed schools have been purchased since 2013, including Austin's Leland Elementary School, 512 S. Lavergne, last year by youth nonprofit KidzExpress.

This year's deadline for bids on about 30 closed schools was March 13.

King Elementary is in an area zoned for residential properties, designated as "RT," which includes two-flats and town houses, and "RM" for multi-unit housing. Ervin said any parcel can be re-zoned to a specific purpose based on the community's desire.

"If somebody comes with something other than a single-family residential concept, we'll be back here for discussion," Ervin said.

One resident speaking with AustinTalks, who didn't want to give his name, said they were being told something completely different.

"There was a vote. They sat there and counted, and they made everyone believe that's what they were choosing, and now he's telling us the opposite," the resident said.

Ervin told AustinTalks it was unlikely that King would be used for some other use but acknowledged "there's always the possibility" that might not happen.

"I can't stop CPS from selling that property to the highest bidder," Ervin told residents. "Whoever wins the [King] property, it's totally up to the community to say yes or no to what's being presented."

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Answer Book 2016

To view the full print edition of the Austin Weekly News 2016 Answer Book, please click here.

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Austin and Garfield Park.

            
AdvertiseClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

LAWN MOWING

We will do a clean, neat job mowing and trimming your lawn for a reasonable rate. ALLEN'S LAWN MOWING 708-280-6282

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

It's really getting horrible people in the main...

By Brenda Mcclendon

Posted: April 7th, 2017 9:43 PM

On: Hearing held on West Side's...

I'm a former Proud Marshall HS Cheerleader and...

By Viola Baecher

Posted: April 1st, 2017 7:16 PM

On: Marshall H.S. 50 years later -...

I have read your article on praise dancing. I...

By Tiffany Gaoa

Posted: March 31st, 2017 2:07 PM

On: The problem with praise dancing

When I see a shirt with the statement "Black on...

By Russell Theel

Posted: March 29th, 2017 8:17 AM

On: The other side: A positive...

I am a praise dancer and have been for the past 20...

By Lisa Gaines

Posted: March 2nd, 2017 10:04 PM

On: The problem with praise dancing

I am Caucasian. I live in a predominantly African...

By Marlene Dublinsky

Posted: February 28th, 2017 12:52 AM

On: Black community is afflicted by the...

I am from New york, United State, am here to testify...

By Jone Matakibete Tuisoso

Posted: February 25th, 2017 9:50 PM

On: The problem with praise dancing

This is fantastic, thorough, crucial reporting. Thank...

By Lehner Panalls

Posted: February 25th, 2017 9:55 AM

On: How work on the West Side was lost

I have to say that you said in your article what I...

By Colletta Redmon

Posted: February 23rd, 2017 12:22 AM

On: The problem with praise dancing

Nathaniel Pope Youth Center sounds much better. We...

By Pierre Ali

Posted: February 22nd, 2017 7:09 AM

On: CHA eyes Pope Elementary

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close