Big week

Celebrate seniors | Go green | Get ready, bounce

By Community Editor

Senior citizens, celebrate seniors

The Corinthian Temple Church of God in Christ's Missionary Department presents Senior Day. This event, designed with seniors in mind, will be held on Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at United for Better Living, 4540 W. Washington Blvd.

The day will feature free, or steeply discounted, food, products and services. For more info or to RSVP, contact Missionary Betty Hughes at (773) 261-3309.

Go green, spring clean

Volunteer in Chicago's citywide Clean & Green Day of Service, held on Saturday, April 22. The deadline for registration is Wednesday, April 19. The City will provide brooms, rakes, shovels and bags necessary for cleanup projects. For more info or to register, call 311. You can also visit cityofchicago.org/dss.

Get ready to bounce

Each year, residents of Chicago can utilize inflatable playgrounds that are provided for free by the City's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.The free inflatable Jumping Jacks are limited residential block parties within city limits.

Applications are available on a first-come-first-served basis. The city will start accepting applications on Wednesday, April 19. To apply, visit cityofchicago.org/city/en/depts/dca/jumping-jack.html.

Learn about fair housing laws

The NAACP Chicago Westside Branch and Universal Housing Solutions CDC will present a community forum on fair housing laws and rights on Saturday, April 22, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Sankofa Cultural Arts & Business Center, 5820 W. Chicago Ave. 

