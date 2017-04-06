Advertise with Austin Weekly News
40°
MainContact UsAdvertise 
Home
MainArticlesOpinionStreetbeatOut and AboutMultimedia
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCoupons  
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Big Week

Have a conversation, discuss a novel, participate in dance

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Community Editor

Participate in a conversation on criminal justice

Cook County will host two Community Conversations on Criminal Justice Reform pm April 6 and April 8, with the latter to be held on the West Side.

The conversation will take place Saturday, April 8, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Lawndale Christian Health Center, 3750 W. Ogden Ave. Early registration is recommended. To register for the West Side event, visit cook-safety-justice-west.eventbrite.com. The event has reached capacity, but you can be placed on a waiting list.

Discuss the novel, 'Residue of Years'

On April 8, 10 am, the Austin Branch Library, 5615 W. Race, will host an adult book discussion on Mitchell S. Jackson's The Residue of Years, an autobiographical novel that explores Jackson's experiences growing up during the 1990s, when the streets and areas beyond it "had fallen under the shadow of crack cocaine and its familiar mayhem," according to the library's description of the book.

Express yourself through the art of dance

 Register now for the Root2Fruit Youth Foundation presents Mizz Behavin, a series of competitive dance team auditions held on April 13 and April 14, 6:30 p.m. (both days), at Austin Town Hall, 5610 W. Lake St. The first date is for interested dancers ages 6 to 12. The second event is for those ages 13 to 18. You can get a registration packet by emailing Root2Fruit.youth@gmail.com

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Answer Book 2016

To view the full print edition of the Austin Weekly News 2016 Answer Book, please click here.

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Austin and Garfield Park.

            
AdvertiseClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

BASEMENT CLEANING

Appliances & Furniture Removal Pickup & Delivery. 708-848-9404

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

I'm a former Proud Marshall HS Cheerleader and...

By Viola Baecher

Posted: April 1st, 2017 7:16 PM

On: Marshall H.S. 50 years later -...

I have read your article on praise dancing. I...

By Tiffany Gaoa

Posted: March 31st, 2017 2:07 PM

On: The problem with praise dancing

When I see a shirt with the statement "Black on...

By Russell Theel

Posted: March 29th, 2017 8:17 AM

On: The other side: A positive...

I am a praise dancer and have been for the past 20...

By Lisa Gaines

Posted: March 2nd, 2017 10:04 PM

On: The problem with praise dancing

I am Caucasian. I live in a predominantly African...

By Marlene Dublinsky

Posted: February 28th, 2017 12:52 AM

On: Black community is afflicted by the...

I am from New york, United State, am here to testify...

By Jone Matakibete Tuisoso

Posted: February 25th, 2017 9:50 PM

On: The problem with praise dancing

This is fantastic, thorough, crucial reporting. Thank...

By Lehner Panalls

Posted: February 25th, 2017 9:55 AM

On: How work on the West Side was lost

I have to say that you said in your article what I...

By Colletta Redmon

Posted: February 23rd, 2017 12:22 AM

On: The problem with praise dancing

Nathaniel Pope Youth Center sounds much better. We...

By Pierre Ali

Posted: February 22nd, 2017 7:09 AM

On: CHA eyes Pope Elementary

Christians always say get the holyghost and think its...

By Angeliyah Yasharahla

Posted: February 20th, 2017 12:41 AM

On: The problem with praise dancing

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close