Big Week
Have a conversation, discuss a novel, participate in dance
Participate in a conversation on criminal justice
Cook County will host two Community Conversations on Criminal Justice Reform pm April 6 and April 8, with the latter to be held on the West Side.
The conversation will take place Saturday, April 8, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Lawndale Christian Health Center, 3750 W. Ogden Ave. Early registration is recommended. To register for the West Side event, visit cook-safety-justice-west.eventbrite.com. The event has reached capacity, but you can be placed on a waiting list.
Discuss the novel, 'Residue of Years'
On April 8, 10 am, the Austin Branch Library, 5615 W. Race, will host an adult book discussion on Mitchell S. Jackson's The Residue of Years, an autobiographical novel that explores Jackson's experiences growing up during the 1990s, when the streets and areas beyond it "had fallen under the shadow of crack cocaine and its familiar mayhem," according to the library's description of the book.
Express yourself through the art of dance
Register now for the Root2Fruit Youth Foundation presents Mizz Behavin, a series of competitive dance team auditions held on April 13 and April 14, 6:30 p.m. (both days), at Austin Town Hall, 5610 W. Lake St. The first date is for interested dancers ages 6 to 12. The second event is for those ages 13 to 18. You can get a registration packet by emailing Root2Fruit.youth@gmail.com.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2016
|
To view the full print edition of the Austin Weekly News 2016 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Austin and Garfield Park.
|Advertise
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
I'm a former Proud Marshall HS Cheerleader and...
By Viola Baecher
Posted: April 1st, 2017 7:16 PM
I have read your article on praise dancing. I...
By Tiffany Gaoa
Posted: March 31st, 2017 2:07 PM
When I see a shirt with the statement "Black on...
By Russell Theel
Posted: March 29th, 2017 8:17 AM
I am a praise dancer and have been for the past 20...
By Lisa Gaines
Posted: March 2nd, 2017 10:04 PM
I am Caucasian. I live in a predominantly African...
By Marlene Dublinsky
Posted: February 28th, 2017 12:52 AM
I am from New york, United State, am here to testify...
By Jone Matakibete Tuisoso
Posted: February 25th, 2017 9:50 PM
This is fantastic, thorough, crucial reporting. Thank...
By Lehner Panalls
Posted: February 25th, 2017 9:55 AM
I have to say that you said in your article what I...
By Colletta Redmon
Posted: February 23rd, 2017 12:22 AM
Nathaniel Pope Youth Center sounds much better. We...
By Pierre Ali
Posted: February 22nd, 2017 7:09 AM
Christians always say get the holyghost and think its...
By Angeliyah Yasharahla
Posted: February 20th, 2017 12:41 AM