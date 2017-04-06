By Community Editor

Participate in a conversation on criminal justice

Cook County will host two Community Conversations on Criminal Justice Reform pm April 6 and April 8, with the latter to be held on the West Side.

The conversation will take place Saturday, April 8, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Lawndale Christian Health Center, 3750 W. Ogden Ave. Early registration is recommended. To register for the West Side event, visit cook-safety-justice-west.eventbrite.com. The event has reached capacity, but you can be placed on a waiting list.

Discuss the novel, 'Residue of Years'

On April 8, 10 am, the Austin Branch Library, 5615 W. Race, will host an adult book discussion on Mitchell S. Jackson's The Residue of Years, an autobiographical novel that explores Jackson's experiences growing up during the 1990s, when the streets and areas beyond it "had fallen under the shadow of crack cocaine and its familiar mayhem," according to the library's description of the book.

Express yourself through the art of dance

Register now for the Root2Fruit Youth Foundation presents Mizz Behavin, a series of competitive dance team auditions held on April 13 and April 14, 6:30 p.m. (both days), at Austin Town Hall, 5610 W. Lake St. The first date is for interested dancers ages 6 to 12. The second event is for those ages 13 to 18. You can get a registration packet by emailing Root2Fruit.youth@gmail.com.