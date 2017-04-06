Chicago Ave. gas station a magnet for crime

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

On most days the BP gas station at 100 Chicago Ave. is a real convenience for Christina Waters, who lives across the street and frequents the business regularly for milk, cheese and other household goods.

But over the last several months she's grown worried about the business and the criminal activity it attracts.

Between June of 2016 and mid-February, the 24-hour gas station has experienced at least seven motor vehicle thefts – worth a combined $87,900 in stolen property – and two separate incidents involving guns – a nonfatal shooting of a gang member in February and an aggravated discharge of a firearm a month earlier.

Gunshots twice in under a month

Waters, who has lived 10 years near the gas station, said her fears worsened after returning home on Feb. 11 to find the gas station cordoned off with yellow police tape.

Earlier that evening, at just after 8 p.m., a 21-year-old man, who claims to be a gang member, was shot in the leg at the gas station. The recently released incident report reveals that the man admitted to police that the shooting was "probably gang related" but said he would not testify in court against the shooter or cooperate with police in the investigation.

Waters said she already was aware of criminal activity at the gas station, but it was the Feb. 11 shooting that made her decide to take action.

Within a few days, Waters and others organized a march from the gas station to New Life Ministries church, 634 N. Austin Blvd., to show that residents in Oak Park and Chicago's Austin neighborhood are unified in stopping crime.

All it takes is "one stray bullet" for her three children or anyone in the surrounding area to lose their life, Waters said in a recent interview.

About a month prior to Feb. 11 shooting, shots were fired outside the gas station, but no one was reportedly hit. On Jan. 4, at approximately 5:07 p.m., video surveillance at the store captured two men exit the store. One of the men is seen in the video pointing a handgun eastbound on Taylor and ducking "while several patrons are observed running in different direction indicating that a shot was fired," according to the report.

The man seen shooting in the video then handed a gun to his companion before the two got into their light-colored [possibly silver] SUV and fled westbound on Chicago Avenue.

One witness to the incident was standing on the east side of North Taylor Avenue when he heard a person say, "You need to stop tweaking, bro." The witness reportedly looked up and saw a black man around the age of 20 holding a silver handgun with a black handle. He ran north on Taylor and heard one or two gunshots, according to the report.

Looking for answers

Waters said that after the Feb. 11 shooting, she and others began organizing the march and community meeting. She routed the march down Austin Boulevard to "show our strength in numbers and unity and solidarity," Waters said.

"We should not be afraid," she said.

Waters went door-to-door inviting residents in the area, many of whom were not aware the shooting had taken place, she said.

"I find that alarming," she said. "We have all these families here, and if you're not aware of what's going on, how do you know what to tell your kids?"

She said one the meeting was attended by a resident Oak Park beat cop in the area and one of the employees of the BP gas station.

Waters and others requested that police not only step up patrols in the area but that they use a low-cost policing trick of parking an unmanned patrol car near the gas station when an officer is unavailable. Police have done both, she said.

She said the police presence near the BP is so noticeable now, she sees a manned patrol car on Chicago almost every day when she leaves for work and again when she returns home.

Waters said she's also encouraging BP owner Daljit Singh to stop selling 3-for-a-dollar cigars, which she believes are used to roll so-called marijuana blunts.

"I asked him if he could reevaluate what he's selling," she said, adding, "He was not as receptive to it, and that was after the shooting."

Singh, who could not be reached for comment after several attempts, did agree to put up a flier announced the march and public meeting, Waters said.

