Big week
Celebrate summer with solutions
The 15th District police department, along with residents, businesses, organizations and numerous churches in the community, will host the annual "100 Blocks, 100 Churches" every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in June and July.
Locations include the corners of Laramie and Lake, Laramie and Adams, Madison and Central, and Chicago and Central. You can also select a location where you would like to engage the community. For more info, call the 15th District Community Policing Office at (708) 743-1495.
On June 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., numerous elected officials and organizations, including Austin Coming Together and Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th), will host a Summer of Opportunity Community Celebration at Columbus Park, 500 S. Central Ave.
The evening will include job opportunities, carnival games, a live DJ, climbing wall, food and much more. The parade starts on Cicero and Jackson at 11 a.m. and is followed by a community celebration in Columbus Park.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2016
|
To view the full print edition of the Austin Weekly News 2016 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Austin and Garfield Park.
|Advertise
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
HONEY, YOU'VE GOT A BIG STORM COMIN'. You...
By Ellis Paurpuro
Posted: June 13th, 2017 8:02 PM
On: Sarantos Studios
How do you apply for these grants
By Blair Daymlir
Posted: June 10th, 2017 4:45 PM
Chicago Is Getting Ready To Be The Best City To Live...
By Melba Brown
Posted: June 1st, 2017 12:40 PM
By Brianna Robinson
Posted: May 26th, 2017 12:57 AM
I believe dance is a gift from God. I am a freestyle...
By Dwona Louis - Collins
Posted: May 23rd, 2017 7:45 AM
Okay but you have choir rehearsal and our praise...
By Brianna Robinson
Posted: May 16th, 2017 7:43 AM
FIRST OF ALL HYPROCRACY HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH...
By Evangelist Renee Wright
Posted: May 8th, 2017 10:37 PM
I think this is a great gesture. It doesn't go...
By Valerie F. Leonard
Posted: May 8th, 2017 3:54 PM
Nat Turner is a true African American hero, so what if...
By James Jones
Posted: April 28th, 2017 1:33 PM
I appreciate this article. It's family history...
By Lorna Jean
Posted: April 17th, 2017 1:15 PM