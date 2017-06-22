Advertise with Austin Weekly News
Big week

Celebrate summer with solutions

By Community Editor

Be part of the solution

The 15th District police department, along with residents, businesses, organizations and numerous churches in the community, will host the annual "100 Blocks, 100 Churches" every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in June and July.

Locations include the corners of Laramie and Lake, Laramie and Adams, Madison and Central, and Chicago and Central. You can also select a location where you would like to engage the community. For more info, call the 15th District Community Policing Office at (708) 743-1495.

Celebrate a summer of opportunity

On June 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., numerous elected officials and organizations, including Austin Coming Together and Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th), will host a Summer of Opportunity Community Celebration at Columbus Park, 500 S. Central Ave.

The evening will include job opportunities, carnival games, a live DJ, climbing wall, food and much more. The parade starts on Cicero and Jackson at 11 a.m. and is followed by a community celebration in Columbus Park.

