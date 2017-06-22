By Community Editor

The 15th District police department, along with residents, businesses, organizations and numerous churches in the community, will host the annual "100 Blocks, 100 Churches" every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in June and July.

Locations include the corners of Laramie and Lake, Laramie and Adams, Madison and Central, and Chicago and Central. You can also select a location where you would like to engage the community. For more info, call the 15th District Community Policing Office at (708) 743-1495.

On June 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., numerous elected officials and organizations, including Austin Coming Together and Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th), will host a Summer of Opportunity Community Celebration at Columbus Park, 500 S. Central Ave.

The evening will include job opportunities, carnival games, a live DJ, climbing wall, food and much more. The parade starts on Cicero and Jackson at 11 a.m. and is followed by a community celebration in Columbus Park.