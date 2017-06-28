Advertise with Austin Weekly News
Big week

Help Loretto help community

By Community Editor

The Community Coalition for Summer Youth Work Experience (CCSYWE), and the Loretto Youth Healthcare Council Initiative (LYHC), will host its 3rd Annual "Tribute to Legends" Community Benefit Concert on Thursday, June 29, 2017 at 7 p.m., which will be held at the Wire, 6815 Roosevelt in Berwyn.

The goal of the event is fund CCSYWE's six-week summer work experience program for at-risk youth in the Austin and surrounding communities.

Get into some goat yoga

Chicago's GlennArt Farm combines goats and yoga! After the success of the Goat Yoga classes at their recent annual Goat-A- Palooza event, GlennArt Farm decided to add four more sessions to their schedule, opening up their pasture to those who wish to do "downward dogs" with soft, serene, and slightly bouncy baby goats.

Sessions will take place at GlennArt Pasture, 400 block of N. Waller Ave., at 10 a.m. on July 1, July 8 and July 9. Fee: $20 per class.

Tuesdays with PCC

The PCC Austin Farmstand will be open Tuesday, 6/27/17 from 12PM – 5PM and every Tuesday after that.  We will be offering double value incentives for all Link purchases so please stop by and visit! 

Enjoy a FREE summer meal

On June 12, summer meal programing for Oak Park-area kids kicked-off with a celebration of the launch of Meet Up & Eat Up. Throughout the summer, the program will serve meals to kids and teens 18 and younger at two area locations. We welcome Austin residents

June 12 to August 18:

Light of Liberty Church | 2 Washington Blvd, Oak Park

Lunch: 11:30 am to 1:30 pm

July 10 to August 18:

New Life Ministries | 634 N. Austin Blvd, Oak Park

Breakfast: 9:00 am to 10 am

Lunch: noon to 1:00 pm

Great article! Bonni McKeown and Larry Taylor shared...

By Valerie F. Leonard

Posted: June 23rd, 2017 5:37 PM

On: No better blues

HONEY, YOU'VE GOT A BIG STORM COMIN'. You...

By Ellis Paurpuro

Posted: June 13th, 2017 8:02 PM

On: Sarantos Studios

How do you apply for these grants

By Blair Daymlir

Posted: June 10th, 2017 4:45 PM

On: After cold start, Chicago Ave....

Chicago Is Getting Ready To Be The Best City To Live...

By Melba Brown

Posted: June 1st, 2017 12:40 PM

On: Will the Obamas return to Chicago...

...

By Brianna Robinson

Posted: May 26th, 2017 12:57 AM

On: The problem with praise dancing

I believe dance is a gift from God. I am a freestyle...

By Dwona Louis - Collins

Posted: May 23rd, 2017 7:45 AM

On: The problem with praise dancing

Okay but you have choir rehearsal and our praise...

By Brianna Robinson

Posted: May 16th, 2017 7:43 AM

On: The problem with praise dancing

FIRST OF ALL HYPROCRACY HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH...

By Evangelist Renee Wright

Posted: May 8th, 2017 10:37 PM

On: The problem with praise dancing

I think this is a great gesture. It doesn't go...

By Valerie F. Leonard

Posted: May 8th, 2017 3:54 PM

On: City passes Mitts' jobs-related...

Nat Turner is a true African American hero, so what if...

By James Jones

Posted: April 28th, 2017 1:33 PM

On: Nat Turner - a national hero?

