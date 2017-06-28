By Community Editor

The Community Coalition for Summer Youth Work Experience (CCSYWE), and the Loretto Youth Healthcare Council Initiative (LYHC), will host its 3rd Annual "Tribute to Legends" Community Benefit Concert on Thursday, June 29, 2017 at 7 p.m., which will be held at the Wire, 6815 Roosevelt in Berwyn.

The goal of the event is fund CCSYWE's six-week summer work experience program for at-risk youth in the Austin and surrounding communities.

Get into some goat yoga

Chicago's GlennArt Farm combines goats and yoga! After the success of the Goat Yoga classes at their recent annual Goat-A- Palooza event, GlennArt Farm decided to add four more sessions to their schedule, opening up their pasture to those who wish to do "downward dogs" with soft, serene, and slightly bouncy baby goats.

Sessions will take place at GlennArt Pasture, 400 block of N. Waller Ave., at 10 a.m. on July 1, July 8 and July 9. Fee: $20 per class.

Tuesdays with PCC

The PCC Austin Farmstand will be open Tuesday, 6/27/17 from 12PM – 5PM and every Tuesday after that. We will be offering double value incentives for all Link purchases so please stop by and visit!

Enjoy a FREE summer meal

On June 12, summer meal programing for Oak Park-area kids kicked-off with a celebration of the launch of Meet Up & Eat Up. Throughout the summer, the program will serve meals to kids and teens 18 and younger at two area locations. We welcome Austin residents

June 12 to August 18:

Light of Liberty Church | 2 Washington Blvd, Oak Park

Lunch: 11:30 am to 1:30 pm

July 10 to August 18:

New Life Ministries | 634 N. Austin Blvd, Oak Park

Breakfast: 9:00 am to 10 am

Lunch: noon to 1:00 pm