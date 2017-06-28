Advertise with Austin Weekly News
76°
MainContact UsAdvertise 
Home
MainArticlesOpinionStreetbeatOut and AboutMultimedia
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCoupons  
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Letters

Why I'm running for Congress

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

Martin Luther King once famously stated, "If you can't fly, then run; if you can't run, then walk; if you can't walk, then crawl; but whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward."

What Dr. King meant and what has be evident over time, is that the only way to fight for justice, is to continuously move forward in the direction of equal rights. Throughout American history, women, African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans, disabled Americans, LGBTQ Americans, Muslim Americans, lower- to middle-class Americans, and undocumented immigrants, have moved forward in the fight for equality.

In the midst of this fight, it is evident that many of our political leaders have lost their sense of direction. While the majority of our political representation continues to jostle for position moving toward the left or toward the right, very few have remembered to actually move forward — while some have moved backward. That is how we as Americans find ourselves fighting in 2017 for rights that should have been established and understood decades ago.

No matter party affiliation, American voters can no longer afford to vote for and support political candidates who are focused on the direction of party and self over the direction of the people. Communities are in dire need of transformative leadership, tapping into grassroot efforts that focus on inspiring and motivating constituents to rally around common goals.

As Americans, focusing on what makes us different has led to a revitalization of actions that are un-American. Transformative leaders are needed who are selfless and who are aligned with American values, which include equality, progress and change.

The current political establishment has not produced much in transformative leadership, or much in leadership period. The majority of politicians are individual actors, pursuing their self-interests, and the interests of political action committees.

The voice of the people is absent from decision-making. Though society is yelling, "Women's Rights are Human Rights," "Black Lives Matter," "Science is Real," "Let Them In," "Si Se Puede," "Marriage Equality," "Fight for 15," and "Equal Treatment and Equal Access," those voices are being ignored.

To those constituents who say, "This politician votes the right way," simply voting the right way is no longer enough. America continues to be vulnerable and stagnant, while politicians hang their hats on voting records with little substance. It is going to take transformative leadership and strong grassroots movements to move us forward and influence national policy.

As a Brand New Congress, Justice Democrats candidate, who supports not only with votes but in action, I am running because I truly believe, "no one is equal, until we all are equal!" We will reach that "all" by moving forward in the fight for Medicare for all, public education for all, living wages tied to inflation, supporting small businesses, closing loopholes, repealing Citizens United, investing in a green economy, criminal justice reform, and fighting for the rights of everyone and not just the 1 percent.

-- Anthony Clark, Oak Park resident, teacher and candidate for U.S. Congress (7th District)

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Answer Book 2016

To view the full print edition of the Austin Weekly News 2016 Answer Book, please click here.

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Austin and Garfield Park.

            
AdvertiseClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

FOREST PARK 1 BR CONDO MUST SEE!

One bedroom/one bath condo down town Forest Park near all public transportation, Restaurants and shops. Unit has wood floors throughout, granite kitchen counter tops, updated bathroom, beautiful balcony and laundry facility in building. Parking...

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Great article! Bonni McKeown and Larry Taylor shared...

By Valerie F. Leonard

Posted: June 23rd, 2017 5:37 PM

On: No better blues

HONEY, YOU'VE GOT A BIG STORM COMIN'. You...

By Ellis Paurpuro

Posted: June 13th, 2017 8:02 PM

On: Sarantos Studios

How do you apply for these grants

By Blair Daymlir

Posted: June 10th, 2017 4:45 PM

On: After cold start, Chicago Ave....

Chicago Is Getting Ready To Be The Best City To Live...

By Melba Brown

Posted: June 1st, 2017 12:40 PM

On: Will the Obamas return to Chicago...

...

By Brianna Robinson

Posted: May 26th, 2017 12:57 AM

On: The problem with praise dancing

I believe dance is a gift from God. I am a freestyle...

By Dwona Louis - Collins

Posted: May 23rd, 2017 7:45 AM

On: The problem with praise dancing

Okay but you have choir rehearsal and our praise...

By Brianna Robinson

Posted: May 16th, 2017 7:43 AM

On: The problem with praise dancing

FIRST OF ALL HYPROCRACY HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH...

By Evangelist Renee Wright

Posted: May 8th, 2017 10:37 PM

On: The problem with praise dancing

I think this is a great gesture. It doesn't go...

By Valerie F. Leonard

Posted: May 8th, 2017 3:54 PM

On: City passes Mitts' jobs-related...

Nat Turner is a true African American hero, so what if...

By James Jones

Posted: April 28th, 2017 1:33 PM

On: Nat Turner - a national hero?

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close